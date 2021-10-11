Trusted Reviews Awards: The iPhone 12 Pro Max is 2021’s Best Camera Phone

Apple has taken home the Best Camera Phone title at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards 2021, with its stellar iPhone 12 Pro Max blowing the competition out of the water.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max rose above the Pixel 5, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Oppo Find X3 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro, to become Apple’s first win in the category for years.

The category is one of Trusted Reviews’ Editor’s Choice Awards, which see our team of product experts pick the best product they’ve tested over the last 12 months.

Deputy and Mobile Editor Max Parker was blown away by the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s camera quality when he reviewed it at the end of 2020, just after last year’s awards, remarking:

“If you want the very best iPhone for taking photos, then the 12 Pro Max is the handset to choose. It delivers subtle improvements in a number of areas. Using the Night mode, for instance, is far quicker and the improved zoom lets you get a little bit closer to the subject.

“Many of the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s camera skills are courtesy of the A14 Bionic chipset and the strong focus on computational photography. There’s Deep Fusion for pulling out more detail in certain instances, and Smart HDR 3 for levelling out exposure and ensuring your pictures look good no matter the environment. You’re not even required to engage these features; they simply do their work in the background, eliminating much of the guesswork of snapping pictures.”

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we celebrate the best products we’ve tested over the last 12 months using our Editor’s Choice categories. We also let our readers decide which brands and stores they like most in our Reader Voted categories.

This year we’ve once again been forced to run the Awards as a digital event, rather than physical ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic.

