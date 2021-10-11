 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards: The iPhone 12 Pro Max is 2021’s Best Camera Phone

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

Apple has taken home the Best Camera Phone title at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards 2021, with its stellar iPhone 12 Pro Max blowing the competition out of the water.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max rose above the Pixel 5, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Oppo Find X3 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro, to become Apple’s first win in the category for years.

The category is one of Trusted Reviews’ Editor’s Choice Awards, which see our team of product experts pick the best product they’ve tested over the last 12 months.

Deputy and Mobile Editor Max Parker was blown away by the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s camera quality when he reviewed it at the end of 2020, just after last year’s awards, remarking:

“If you want the very best iPhone for taking photos, then the 12 Pro Max is the handset to choose. It delivers subtle improvements in a number of areas. Using the Night mode, for instance, is far quicker and the improved zoom lets you get a little bit closer to the subject.

“Many of the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s camera skills are courtesy of the A14 Bionic chipset and the strong focus on computational photography. There’s Deep Fusion for pulling out more detail in certain instances, and Smart HDR 3 for levelling out exposure and ensuring your pictures look good no matter the environment. You’re not even required to engage these features; they simply do their work in the background, eliminating much of the guesswork of snapping pictures.”

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we celebrate the best products we’ve tested over the last 12 months using our Editor’s Choice categories. We also let our readers decide which brands and stores they like most in our Reader Voted categories.

This year we’ve once again been forced to run the Awards as a digital event, rather than physical ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic.

Make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews throughout the week as we’ll be revealing a new category of winners each every day using the below schedule!

You might like…

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Max Parker 4 months ago
Best camera phones 2021: 11 stunning smartphone cameras

Best camera phones 2021: 11 stunning smartphone cameras

Max Parker 5 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.