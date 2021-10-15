 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Samsung is the Smart Home Brand of the Year

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Samsung has won the Smart Home Brand of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

A large category, Samsung saw off strong competition from Amazon, Apple, Arlo, Google and Ring to claim this year’s top price.

One of our reader-voted awards, Samsung amassed 33.68% of the vote, taken from polling run on-site and via social media. This is just one of the awards solely voted for by readers.

Clearly, the range of smart products that Samsung makes, from smartphones to smart washing machines and the SmartThings platform, was enough to make it the top choice to our readers.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are run yearly, with an even split between the Reader Voted and Editor’s Choice categories. Reader Voted categories are entirely decided by our lovely readers, as they cast votes on both the website and our social channels.

For the Editor’s Choice categories, our team of experts vote on the best products and services that they’ve used, taking into account the quality of the product through real-world use, price and a variety of other factors.

Each year, the Trusted Reviews Awards celebrates the coolest and best technology available in the past year. Other home winners include the Google Assistant winning the Best Digital Assistant of the Year and Samsung picking up another gong as the Best Homes Brand of the Year.

We’ve been unveiling our winner at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 over the past week, with a new set of winners each day. You can see all of the individual winners and categories below.

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
