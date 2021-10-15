Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Google Assistant wins Digital Assistant of the Year

Google Assistant has been crowned Digital Assistant of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

Up against tough competition, Google Assistant managed to beat Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri to claim the top prize.

This award was voted for purely by Trusted Reviews’ readers through both site and social channels. This is just one of a number of reader-voted awards this year.

Google Assistant picked up 51.95% of the vote, putting it out ahead. Powering everything from Android phones to smart displays, such as the Nest Hub, the Google Assistant is present in many aspects of our lives.

Every year, the Trusted Reviews awards are a celebration of the best products and services. The awards are split evenly into Editor’s Choice and Reader Voted categories.

Reader Voted awards are picked entirely by our readers, with voting taking place across social channels and via polls on our site.

Our Editor’s Choice winners are voted for by our team of experts: those that know the products the best. These awards are decided on a variety of factors, including price, features and real-world experience of using the products.

