Trusted Recommends: Realme, Amazon and Haier earn our seal of approval

Friday’s here which means a fresh instalment of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column where we detail the latest products to earn a recommended badge having passed through our lab.

Every product on this list has been thoroughly tested by one of the product experts at Trusted Labs, to ensure it is top quality and a safe investment for any buyer.

Realme GT

The Realme GT is the latest smartphone aiming to offer buyers flagship specs at a lower than expected mid-range price. During testing, though we found the faux leather back a little odd, the GT seriously impressed. Featuring a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor, a long-lasting battery and a smooth 120Hz display, the Realme GT is definitely worth any buyer’s consideration.

Score: 4/5

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote (2020)

The Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote is the latest streaming stick from Amazon we’ve tested. We found the addition of HDR and Atmos sound is a clear step forward. This, plus its very reasonable price, make it a great option for Prime subscribers looking to give their TV a smart update.

Score: 4/5

Brother MFC-L3710CW

The Brother MFC-L3710CW is a big and heavy all-in-one printer designed for home office workers that regularly need to print large documents. During testing it impressed, offering speedy printing and top-notch image quality.

Score: 4/5

MeacoDry Arete One

As dehumidifiers go, the MeacoDry Arete One isn’t the cheapest on the market. But it still managed to impress our team of experts during testing. Thanks to a built-in humidistat, the dehumidifier can stop when your air is at the right relative humidity. This plus decent running costs and a clever laundry mode help earn a position as one of the best dehumidifiers on the market.

Score: 4/5

Haier Cube 90 Series 5 HTF-540DP7

The Haier Cube 90 Series 5 HTF-540DP7 is a four door fridge designed for big kitchens in need of lots of cold storage. During testing while we found it isn’t the cheapest fridge freezer to run, its low purchase price makes it an attractive buy nonetheless.

Score: 4/5

Karcher SE 4001

The Karcher SE 4001 is the latest utility cleaner we’ve tested. It aims to offer buyers an all-in-one device that can function as a wet and dry vacuum and carpet cleaner. During testing it made short work of dirtier jobs such as DIY, clean up and blitzed through all our tests with ease.

Score: 4/5

Aftershokz Aeropex

The Aeropex shows just how far Aftershokz’s bone conduction technology has come, offering a genuine means for runners and cyclists to enjoy music without taking away their sense of awareness. Throw in a long-lasting battery life and a comfortable design that makes them easy to wear for long periods of time, and the Aftershokz Aeropex are a must-buy for fitness enthusiasts.

Score: 4.5/5

Edifier D12

The Edifier D12 is a small form factor Bluetooth speaker designed for buyers on a budget. During testing we impressed with its simple to use controls, easy setup and good, for the money, audio quality

Score: 4.5/5

Roccat Pyro

The Roccat Pyro the latest gaming board to be put to the test by the product experts at Trusted Labs. During testing it seriously impressed, offering solid build quality, decent linear switches and sharp lighting. This plus its low price tag make it one of the best value gaming keyboards on the market right now.

Score: 4.5/5