Best Fan Deals: Cool off with discounts on Evapolar and Dyson fans

Best Fan Deals: With temperatures in the UK heating up it’s probably about time to wipe off your brow, admit defeat and purchase yourself a reliable fan. Thankfully, money saving is our focus and we’ve compiled some of the best fan deals currently available for you to choose from.

When it comes to fans, these days there is plenty to look out for. Whether you want a multi-featured fan, bladeless, or something that is compact and portable, there are a lot of options out there beyond fans that simply keep your home at a comfortable temperature.

With that range of choice, there’s also a bunch of models to fit different budgets. As a result, we’ve brought together a number of options within the latest fan deals so that all budgets are catered for.

Best Fan Deals

When you think of fans, you likely visualise something like this Bionaire desk fan with a circular mesh grid shielding against its three blades. It’s a fairly classic design that does the job and is easy to move around the home at a moment’s notice. Ideal for sitting atop your desk, the Bionaire BSF002 Eco High Performance desk fan also has a chunky saving on it, making this one of the most affordable fans to buy right now, down from £69.99 to just £39.99.

A touch more expensive but offering state of the art technology that works to genuinely cool the air around you is the Evapolar evaChill portable air conditioner, now down to £94.99 from its RRP of £123. Awarded a superb 4.5-stars when we reviewed it – and now appearing at the top of our list as the best fan – the Evapolar comes with a water tank that you can refill with ease. Unlike regular fans, the evaChill “uses a tank of water and the power of evaporation to cool that air that’s blown at you” rather than simply blowing around the air in the room like standard fans.

If you’ve got cash to splash, there isn’t a more statement purchase than the Dyson Hot + Cool AM09 fan, offering the best of both worlds with its ability to blow out both hot and cold air, making this a home appliance for all the seasons. After all, given its heftier price tag you’d want to get some serious use out of it. With that said, usually retailing at £399.99, you can now get the Dyson AM09 refurbished directly from Dyson’s Outlet shop on eBay for just £279.99, saving well over £100 with the added reassurance that you’re buying a refurbished model that’s been checked by Dyson itself for quality.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…