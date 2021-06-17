Roccat Pyro Review

Verdict

The Roccat Pyro represents incredible value for money. Thanks to its decent linear switches, sturdy build, and sharp lighting, this is one of the best gaming keyboards I’ve tested in a while. However, for the more seasoned gamers willing to spend more, the higher-end products from Razer and Steelseries may just suit a smidgen better.

Pros Properly sturdy build quality

Quick linear switches are ideal for gaming

Affordable price

Great backlighting Cons Lack of USB passthrough

Grooved plastic may not please some

Cherry MX clones may not be the choice for purists

Availability UK RRP: £89.99

USA RRP: $99.99

Europe RRP: €99.99

Key Features Wired connectivity: By using a USB-A connection, there will be minimal delay between keyboard and on-screen action.

TTC Red Switches: With 45g force, these mechanical switches are ideal for gamers.

Roccat Swarm software: With the bundled software, you can configure macro keys and customise the RGB lighting.

The Roccat Pyro is a wired mechanical gaming keyboard that tries to cram in every trendy feature possible.

Metal top plates, RGB-enabled switches, volume rollers and a solid construction are all present and accounted for. And best of all, Roccat is offering the package at a relatively decent price.

But is this enough to make it one of the best gaming keyboard options currently available?

Design

Mix of plastic and metal result in a premium design

No physical Macro keys on the board

Uses a wired connection with USB-A cable

On the design front, the Roccat Pyro shares a lot of cues from the more wallet-friendly Magma with its grooved plastic underside and rounded corners that help to give it a classy look. With that being said, for the extra outlay, you are getting something significantly sturdier.

This is reflected in its brushed metal top plate and general heft. It feels like a properly put together product and ensures there’s little to no deck flex. The plastic and metal blend means that the Pyro also feels rather hard-wearing although I can’t help but feel a little bit more metal would’ve made the Pyro look that little bit better, but rest assured it is still a good looking keyboard.

The keycaps on show are nicely made, feel good under my fingers and are double-shot moulded, which not only makes them more durable, but also means the Pyro’s backlighting will easily be able to shine through.

Be wary that there aren’t any additional macros keys here, which for some might be a big deal breaker, but the Swarm software should make up for that. Roccat has at least provided some nice multimedia controls, including a nicely twiddly volume roller that’s mounted upwards.

Unlike some other higher priced keyboards, the Pyro does come with its own grooved plastic wrist rest which can aid with comfort and make this particular Roccat board feel like more of a premium product than some of its competitors. However, it could become a little jagged on your wrists if you do use this for a longer period of time.

Compatibility shouldn’t be an issue with the Pyro also, given that it’s a completely wired connection with a standard USB-A connector on the end as well. You’ll need to look elsewhere for wireless boards.

Performance

TTC Red switches provide a good gaming experience

Full anti-ghosting and NKRO included for gamers

Easy Shift can be a lifesaver

The standard theme continues with the way in which the Pyro is set in terms of switches, opting for TTC Reds which provide a decent and light 45cN linear keypress that’s ideal for gaming. Take note that these are Cherry MX clones and so may feel a little off if you’re used to the real thing, but a 50m keystroke rating does make them stand up to the originals nicely. In comparing them to my trusty old MX 6.0, Roccat’s TTC switches don’t feel much different to the originals.

Confession time: I’ve not always been a fan of Red switches, as I’ve always leaned towards something with a semblance of tactile feedback, be it in the form of any bumps or clicks. Regardless, these TTCs felt good under finger in my usual benchmark test of the CS:GO training course and in some proper matches as well. Pwning noobs, as you do.

Outside of switches, there’s all the usual trimmings in the form of anti-ghosting and NKRO that help to keep the Pyro on brand for the gamers.

Roccat has also been decent enough to include their tried-and-tested Easy Shift function on the Pyro that unlocks another function layer on the WASD keys by pressing Caps Lock.

Software & Lighting

Razer-quality RGB crisp backlighting

Swarm provides great customisation

Plenty of presets and programming within software

The Roccat Pyro’s lighting and software integration are great for the price, and it doesn’t fall into the same tropes as some other open-housed boards.

I’ve always called Razer the kings of lighting thanks to Chroma, but the Pyro might just make me rethink that decision. It looks the part with some great and sharp lighting adorning the entire keyboard in every colour you could imagine, and there’s no light seepage at all; everything looks swanky, even in some of the brightest settings like a nice summer’s day.

On the software front, the Pyro makes use of Roccat’s brilliant Swarm software which I’d say is one of the best in the business thanks to the oodles of customisation options. There’s the option here to remap any of the Pyro’s keys, as well as fiddle with the lighting until your heart’s content.

Should you buy it? You want an affordable and brilliant all-rounder

The Pyro may lack fancy features such as wireless connectivity, but it nails the basics elsewhere with both excellent switches and versatile software. If you’re looking for a top class keyboarding with an affordable price, this is your best bet. You’re wanting more than the basics and many special features

If you want properly branded switches, a closed housing or wireless connectivity, then there’s other keyboards out there to suit you better. Beware though – there are likely to cost a mint in comparison to the Pyro’s plucky pricing.

Final Thoughts The Roccat Pyro is an easy sell. With its great lighting, snappy switches and solid build quality, you’re getting one of the most feature-packed gaming keyboards out there for a nicely affordable price. It beats off a lot of the pricier competition with that nice blend of power and performance, but you will get more exciting features by spending more elsewhere. Trusted Score

FAQs Is it wired or wireless? The Roccat Pyro is a wired gaming keyboard. Is it mechanical? Yes, it is a mechanical keyboard. How noisy is it? It’s slightly noisy, but nothing out of the ordinary for mechanical keyboards.

