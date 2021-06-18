Verdict

The Edifier D12 Bluetooth speaker is short of features but keeps things simple and sweet. Easy to use and well built, for £99 the sound quality is quite impressive.

Pros Detailed, clear sound

Easy to use

Nice looks and good build quality

Affordable Cons Not much for features

Quite big

Some may hanker for bigger bass

Availability UK RRP: £99

USA RRP: $99

Europe RRP: €99

Canada unavailable

Australia RRP: AU$139

Key Features Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity

Drive units 2 x 4-inch woofers, 2 x 19mm dome tweeters

Introduction

Edifier may not be the most well-known audio brand in the UK, but if you ask us, the past few products we’ve reviewed have been pretty great.

Where the S2000MKIII-powered speakers were geared for the audiophiles, the D12 Bluetooth speaker set their aspirations more affordably. A £99 Bluetooth speaker with no Wi-Fi or smarts, the Edifier D12 is a wireless speaker that’s as simple as they come.

But don’t confuse simple with being basic. The focus with the D12 is on sound quality at an affordable price. If that’s what you’re after, then read on as to whether this wireless speaker could be the perfect fit.

Design

Handsome looks

Easy enough to use

Does require some space

If you think of a Bluetooth speaker, your mind may wander to one that’s either small and rectangular or tall and cylindrical. If that’s the case then the Edifier D12 is neither.

Well, it is rectangular – but it’s big and rectangular. Measuring at around 36cm wide, 15cm tall and 20cm deep, it’s best suited for placement on a desktop, shelf, or if you want in a free-standing position within in a room, on quite a big stand.

With its wooden enclosure and faux leather-looking top plate, the D12 ticks the box in terms of aesthetics. It’s a classy look, and one that encourages it to be presented out in the open.

The front baffle can be removed, which reveals the drivers behind (personally, I prefer to keep the baffle on). There’s an LED light that’s more visible if you’re further away than up-close – using it on a desk, I actually feel I’m too tall to see it properly. The LED changes colour depending on the source (blue for Bluetooth, green for line-in), while on the top plate are three control dials for adjusting bass, treble and volume/input.

Fiddling with the dials does have an effect, although with treble and bass the speaker is best suited around their default positions. The volume dial is an odd one in that you can twist it round and round but the volume will only increase to a certain point. To get it louder, you’ll need to use the controls on your source device and D12’s onboard control. All that’s needed to switch between inputs is to depress the volume button.

Around the back are a few connections as well as the power on/off switch. The mains cable is non-detachable, so if it’s damaged then the whole unit may need replacing. At 5.21kg it’s quite heavy, so while it’s fine to carry from one place to another, it’s a speaker that requires more of a permanent installation.

A word on the remote, which is slim, lightweight and rather plasticky – but otherwise gets the job done. There are buttons for switching sources, playback, muting sound, as well as Movie and Music modes. It also requires a particular battery – a CR2032 – that should be widely available from any supermarket.

Features

Bluetooth 5.0 support

Analogue connections round the back

Movie and Music modes

For features the D12 is rather thin, and while that gives the speaker an air of simplicity, you’re only really served the basics here.

And those basics include Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, an RCA/AUX input and a line output. The latter two connections do open up the Edifier D12 for use with other products such as a laptop, PC, turntable, games console or a video player.

I imagine a laptop, PC or (budget) turntable would be fine, and plugging in a console or video player is more likely the case in a bedroom set-up than the main TV in the living room. The line output also allows plugging in a subwoofer or a pair of active speakers.

There are Movie and Music modes; the former makes audio slightly bigger and emphases the speaker’s bass response more, so you’ll want to make sure the Edifier D12 is in the right mode for whatever you’re playing.

And that’s your lot. There’s no Wi-Fi, no multi-room and no smarts. This speaker keeps it very simple, effectively acting as a plug-and-play unit.

Sound quality

Clear, detailed sound

Not the biggest bass performance

Can sound strained at higher volumes

When it comes to audio, the D12 Bluetooth speaker is another impressive effort from Edifier. It produces a surprisingly well-balanced, clear and spacious sound. Detail is good, there’s a decent sense of dynamism – even at lower volumes – with a discernible sense of loud and quiet.

The D12’s dynamism gives it an enjoyable sense of energy and impact, although it isn’t the widest presentation (you only get a sense of stereo immediately in front of the unit). It can come across as strained at higher volumes, which brings a lack of clarity and sharpness to the mid-bass region.

Music felt fuzzier in terms of detail, as well as being hemmed in at higher volumes. With some tracks the effect wasn’t as noticeable, but with others the lack of definition is noticeable.

Kept at normal listening levels, the Edifier D12 strikes a good tonal balance for a pleasant and engaging listen. Max Richter’s Prelude 2 on Tidal sounded cleaner than it did on the B&O Beolit 20, which was weightier and more impactful but didn’t have the clarity of the D12.

It’s a speaker that doesn’t overcook any part of the frequency range, which may or may not be to the liking of some with reference to bass. Bass has presence in tracks, and can be rather tightly described in Massive Attack’s Teardrop, GoGo Penguin’s Raven or Wu-Tang Clan’s C.R.E.A.M, but considering the speaker’s size, there isn’t much depth or weight.

Increase the bass levels and it fills the sound out more, but it isn’t the most impactful. Decrease it and it’s a little too flat and lightweight. It’s worth experimenting, but I found leaving the dial around the default to +2 position worked for me.

Treble frequencies are portrayed with good detail and clarity, although you won’t find much shine and bite. I think the balance the speaker strikes tonally is solid – neither dull nor bright, but perfectly listenable.

And in terms of mid-range, the Edifier D12 supplies (again) plenty of detail and clarity. Vocal clarity across a range of musical genres is good, and the mid-range naturally described at normal listening levels. That helps the D12 to be fairly versatile and accommodating with the music you can play on it, whether that’s pop, hip hop or more classical tracks. It’s a very agreeable sound. Using the speaker’s line-in connection to listen to BBC Sports 5 Live and, again, good detail and clarity are served up with no presence of (added) noise or distortion.

There are a few weaker aspects to the Edifier D12’s sound that come to light if you play around with the settings, but that’s the case with many wireless speakers. Once you find a good operating window there’s plenty of clarity, detail and dynamism to enjoy. And given the price – and it always comes back to value – the sound is quite impressive for the outlay.

Should you buy it? If you’re after an affordable Bluetooth speaker Simplicity and ease of use is what the Edifier D12 is all about. Sound quality is very agreeable and its plug-and-play simplicity will appeal to those who are after a no-fuss Bluetooth speaker. If you want more features There are no smarts, no Wi-Fi and no multi-room. This is a one-box speaker with some connectivity options – but in terms of wireless connectivity, Bluetooth to a single device is all you’ll get.

Trusted Score

FAQs How big is the Edifier D12? The D12 measures around 36 x 15 x 20cm (WHD). Can I place the Edifier D12 on a bookshelf? Yes you could place the D12 on a bookshelf, but you’d need a fair amount of space to comfortably sit it on.

