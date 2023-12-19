Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

TomTom’s enlists Microsoft AI to reclaim wheel from Google Maps

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

TomTom’s is looking to arrest its smartphone-induced fall from grace as the ubiquitous top satnav provider by getting in on the AI game.

The company, which has suffered in recent years due to powerful, free and convenient navigation apps from Apple and Google, has teamed up with Microsoft on a conversational AI assistant for in-car use.

Save 29% on the Xbox Series X

Save 29% on the Xbox Series X

Amazon is now selling the Xbox Series X for £342, which is a whopping 29% saving on the £479.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save 29%
  • Now £342
View Deal

The new assistant will enable drivers to “converse naturally with their vehicles” in order to control their in-car entertainment, directions and a host of the vehicle’s key systems. One can imagine things like climate, cruise control, volume and other tools will be voice controlled, as well as information about journey times, local amenities and more.

The new assistant uses Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI service which, naturally, includes access to the same ChatGPT and Large Language Models (LLMs) that power Microsoft’s Bing Search and Co-Pilot for Windows AI innovations.

The “fully integrated, AI-powered conversational automotive assistant” will offer “more sophisticated voice interaction,” TomTom says.

According to TomTom it’ll start making its way to the interfaces deployed by auto manufacturers as part of the existing Digital Cockpit tech, with the GPS specialist ensuring the car makers can brand the service as they wish. It’s not clear whether the service will also be available via the smartphone based services like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

“Together with Microsoft, our shared vision is to drive innovation with generative AI and provide our customers with even better solutions,” says Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom in a press release. “Leveraging our navigation and technology expertise, we’re creating a groundbreaking new way for people to interact with their vehicles. With both companies integrating what they do best into one solution, we’re transforming the in-vehicle experience, enabling drivers to ask their car for anything and trust it will deliver.”

The announcement prefaces a showcase of the technology at the upcoming CES expo in Las Vegas in January. We’ll be keen to check that out as it might provide a way for TomTom to return to our vehicles as a key tool for drivers.

You might like…

Apple News+ just became a much better deal for sports nuts

Apple News+ just became a much better deal for sports nuts

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
B&O opens flagship store in London

B&O opens flagship store in London

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
iPhone 16: Top features we want from Apple’s next flagship

iPhone 16: Top features we want from Apple’s next flagship

Max Parker 9 hours ago
Galaxy S24 Plus set for boost according to leaked configurations

Galaxy S24 Plus set for boost according to leaked configurations

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: All there is to know about the foldable right now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: All there is to know about the foldable right now

Lewis Painter 10 hours ago
Galaxy S24 Ultra may be ‘far better’ than iPhone 15 Pro in one major way

Galaxy S24 Ultra may be ‘far better’ than iPhone 15 Pro in one major way

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words