 large image

Microsoft Bing Chat AI now available to everyone

Jon Mundy

Microsoft has made its new Bing Chat AI available to everyone, it has announced.

Prior to today, if you wanted to test Microsoft’s much-talked-about Bing GPT-4 chatbot, you had to join a waiting list. Now all you need to do is head over to Bing or Edge and sign in using your Microsoft account.

It’s part of a new open preview for the rapidly improving new Bing Chat, which will also soon bring with it a host of new features. Most notably, the Bing Chat AI will soon be able to respond to your queries with images and videos to complement the usual text results.

Talking of images, it will soon be possible to drag an image into a Bing search and ask questions based off that. In a demonstration that Microsoft showed to journalists (via TechRadar), an image of a yarn animal was dragged into Bing Chat, followed by a query on how to make it. Bing responded accordingly, and even recognised when an image of a different knitted animal was dragged in.

Microsoft is also adding the ability to save previous chat sessions, and to rename them for ease of reference. It’s also going to be possible to export your Bing chat sessions to a common text format, making them easy to share.

Plug-in support has also been announced, which will allow third parties to get involved with Bing Chat AI results. Microsoft is working with OpenTable to bring restaurant bookings into your AI response, which is surely the dream for many people. It’s also working with WolframAlpha on visualizations.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

