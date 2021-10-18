The top MacBook Pro with M1 Max costs £5,899 – here’s what you get

The highest-end, specced-out version of the new MacBook Pro 2021 gets you very little change from six thousand pounds.

Apple has placed the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models up for pre-order, enabling users to start configuring their ideal model.

Apple fans opting for the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 configuration can pay up to £5,899/£6,099 depending on the options they select. That’s verging into Mac Pro desktop territory.

The larger display, joined by the most powerful processor Apple has ever made comes with 32GB RAM and a 1TB hard-drive as standard, which all adds up to £3,299.

If you wish to double the memory to 64GB, that’ll cost an extra £400. If you opt for Apple’s capacious 8TB SSD storage, you can add £2,200 to that price tag. That’s alone is more than the 14-inch M1 Pro model.

Unfortunately, for MacBook Pro fanciers, the £5,899 16-inch model does not include key pieces of first-party software like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro; Apple’s high-end video and audio solutions. Buyers will get 3 months of free Apple TV Plus when they buy a new MacBook Pro, so there is that!

In all seriousness though, these high end options will be aimed at money-no-object professionals (many of those working in the commercial sound and video editing fields) rather than every day users. For the vast majority of potential users, Apple’s M1 Pro chip with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage will provide more than enough juice.

During its Unleashed event on Monday, Apple also announced the AirPods 3 true wireless earphones, revealed a new Apple Music Voice Plan and unleashed a series of new HomePod mini colour options.

