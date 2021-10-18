Apple HomePod mini coming in new colours

Apple has introduced three new colours for the HomePod mini with yellow, orange, and blue joining the space grey and white colour options.

The HomePod mini was one of our favourite wireless speakers of the last year, scooping out best wireless speaker award for 2021. The announcement of the new colours also came with a new price – the HomePod mini has come down to just £89.

Also announced at the Unleashed event was that the HomePod mini would be supporting the new Apple Music Voice Plan, Apple’s cheapest music streaming offering that enables control over the tracks you listen to just by talking to Siri. That costs £4.99/month.

In our review of the mini, Smart Homes editor David Ludlow noted that “with poise and balance, this speaker can handle everything you throw at it, delivering impressive room-filling volume, too. It’s a decent smart speaker, too, controlling anything in your Home app with ease, while the new Thread hub lets you attach some smart peripherals directly.”

The mini uses Apple-designed acoustic waveguide to direct audio down and out the bottom for an immersive 360-degree audio sound, its compact design making it easy to place the HomePod mini in a room. Multi-room is supported through AirPlay 2, so you can string several speakers together and play them all in sync, or have different tracks on each one, or you can use them for stereo listening if you have two speakers at hand.

With Siri control onboard for hands-free control, newer features such as Intercom allow for announcements to broadcasted to another HomePod mini in the home or to other iOS devices, so the smaller HomePod also doubles up as a good smart speaker, too.

On the announcement of the new colours, Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing said: “with new vibrant colours, HomePod mini fits in even more places and delivers amazing sound, the power of Siri, and simple and secure smart home controls, all while protecting your privacy.”

The new colours for the HomePod mini is available November 2021, priced at £89.