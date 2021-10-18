Apple has announced a new Apple Music tier, which gives users access to the entire library, via the Siri voice assistant. What is Apple Music Voice Plan?

Apple had a surprising announcement to open its Unleashed event on October 18, by confirming a new Apple Music Voice Plan subscription.

At just £4.99, the Voice Plan is half the price of the Individual plan, which costs $9.99 a month. UK price is pending, but we assume it will be £4.99. The UK is one of 17 countries confirmed for launch this autumn.

The caveat is, there’s no access to the Apple Music through the app. The only way to access the 90-million library of songs is via Siri voice commands. Users can also say “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial,” to access a free trial, or sign up through the Apple Music app.

That could be ideal for those who already enjoy using Siri to access Apple Music as it provides a great saving on the current monthly fee.

What you get with Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple says the Voice Plan entitles one user to listen, but only on Apple devices like the iPhone, HomePod, Apple TV and Mac products as well as the Apple Watch and AirPods.

There’s no access to Spatial Audio from Dolby Atmos or the lossless audio HiFi music. Lyrics and music videos are also absent compared to the other tiers. So, there are some sacrifices for compared with the full experience.

The other new Apple Music feature announced by Apple today is a new range of Siri-based playlists, so you can request ‘a playlist for my dinner party / hike or to relax’ for example.

Trusted Take – Chris Smith

This is an interesting move from Apple. Firstly, it gives users a new entry level to a world of music without having to listen to advertisements. At half the price of the current fee it’s going to be interesting to see whether Apple can win more customers from Spotify. Only being able to use your voice isn’t ideal. Sometimes you need to scan the library to discover what you really want to listen to, sometimes it’s not appropriate to use voice commands. Some people struggle to get along with voice assistants at all. However, if you’re a dab hand at Siri and have a HomePod, this is an excellent deal.