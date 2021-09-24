The Steam Deck’s greatest flaw has already been fixed

Epic Games has finally announced that its anti-cheat software works on Linux and Mac, so there are even more games are within reach.

Since the Steam Deck‘s release, Valve has been assuring gamers that anti-cheat software will be included on the handheld PC.

Now, it seems that we’re getting closer to that goal, as Epic Games announced that its Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) will be supported on both Linux and Mac, which opens up the doors for a lot more available games on the Steam Deck.

It was also said that it’s been set up to work with Proton and Wine compatibility layers, which has been crucial for Valve bringing Windows games over to the console.

Games that could be soon on the horizon are Dead by Daylight, Apex Legends and War Thunder, just to name a few, all of which are well-loved games on Steam.

Developers will still need to patch their games, however, this allows for more games to become available on the Deck, which is good news for anyone who’s contemplating getting one in December.

Despite the good news, we can’t expect all key games to pop up until other anti-cheat providers also give their support to the Steam Deck, meaning games like PUBG, Rainbow Six: Seige and Destiny 2 – all some of the top 25 games on Steam – won’t appear until BattlEye sign off on its own anti-cheat software.

Epic Games own Fornite also uses BattlEye software, so it’s unclear if that will be available on the Deck. However, Epic hasn’t bought Fornite to Linux, and didn’t have a comment on the future of the game on the Steam Deck, according to The Verge.

But there are plenty of EAC games to look forward to, like Fall Guys, Black Desert, 7 Days to Die and the Halo Master Cheif Collection, so there should be enough titles to keep gamers attention until more EAC news comes through.