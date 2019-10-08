The Samsung Galaxy S11 might launch a little earlier than we had previously expected.

A new report has claimed that the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S10 could be unveiled at an Unpacked event on February 18, 2020. This date would be earlier than most estimates, as the previous entry in the series was not unveiled until March.

However, take that information with some caution. Despite reporting the news, SamMobile admits that it is “not confident enough in the source of this information to put our weight behind the date provided”.

The Galaxy S10 is a very good phone, but it’s definitely less exciting than most of the other flagships it’s competing with. We’ve already pinpointed the areas where Samsung needs to up its game, in order to gain an edge over the next iPhone.

Firstly, we’d like to see an improvement to the camera so that it can go shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of the Google Pixel 3 and the Huawei P30 Pro. It would also be good to see the S11 adopt a fast 90Hz screen refresh rate, like that of the OnePlus 7 Pro and the upcoming Google Pixel 4, as this helps to provide a much smoother feeling user experience.

But perhaps most of all, we’d really like to see a price snip, as Samsung’s handsets are increasingly pushing up to the £1000 barrier and beyond − a level that’s simply not affordable for many consumers. What’s more, more modestly priced flagship phones, such as the iPhone XR, have proved to be roaring successes.

2019 has been an extremely busy year for Samsung: since January this year we’ve seen the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10, which included the first-ever 5G Samsung phone; the re-branded A series also made its debut (including the Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A70) and offered impressive and quirky phones for an affordable price.

The powerhouse Samsung Galaxy Note 10 followed that, setting the standard for modern phablets; and, of course, the Samsung Galaxy Fold saga rumbles on.

