The coolest Mac OS Monterey feature isn’t coming at launch

Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Apple has announced the next version of Mac OS will arrive on October 25, however it’ll be missing one of its standout features at launch.

When Apple first announced Mac OS Monterey at WWDC, one of its coolest features was Universal Control. This would allow a single keyboard to seamlessly transition from a Mac to an iPad, letting you work across both devices with much trouble.

You’d even be able to drag and drop content from the tablet to an iMac, or connect more than one extra device for an even more elaborate setup.

While all signs originally pointed to Universal Control arriving with Monterey, it has now been revealed the feature won’t be coming at the same time as the OS and will instead arrive ‘later this autumn’.

This is slightly disappointing news, but it’s not much of a surprise. Universal Control has been absent from the betas of Monterey, hinting that we might be waiting a little longer than anticipated for its arrival.

This isn’t the first big software feature to miss a launch this year, as Share Play was also ditched from the initial iOS 15 release and won’t be arriving until later this year either.

When it’s released, Share Play will let you watch content from the likes of Apple TV Plus with others so you can binge on a show and chat over FaceTime together at the same time.

Other Monterey features that will be available when the update launches on October 25 include Spatial Audio in FaceTime, a new-look Safari browser, Focus mode, a redone Notes app and the ability to AirPlay from an iOS device to a Mac.

Monterey will release alongside the new MacBook Pro 2021 14-inch and 16-inch models. These add in many features ditched a few years ago, including the HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe charging. They’re also the first Macs to have a Mini-LED display with ProMotion.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews' mobile, wearables and tablet sections.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

