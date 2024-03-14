The Beoconnect Core will make your old speakers modern again

Everything old is new again is what Bang & Olufsen will be hoping if you purchase their latest product in the Beoconnect Core.

Following the recent trend of streaming devices that have ‘renewed’ older hi-fi kit, the Beoconnect Core is a streaming device that can be used to stream music from your favourite app to Bang & Olufsen speakers that date back more thn 30 years.

And to confirm, this works primarily with Bang & Olufsen products, so if you have a turntable or music system, you can connect to B&O speakers via the Beoconnect Core, though you can connect B&O speakers to “any TV”, which is an interesting feature.

The device has been devised with Cradle-to-Cradle principles at the forefront of the design, and as such upgradeability and long term serviceability is possible to ensure that the Beoconnect Core can work with Bang & Olufsen’s products into the future.

There are several connectivity options to connect to sources which include Powerlink and USB optimized for the Beolab 50 and Beolab 90 speakers, as well as a line-in for turntables and other sources. It can also be connected to TVs through its HDMI eARC port, ensuring you can get high-quality cinema sound through the device. Although it would seem that it doesn’t yet support Dolby Atmos at the moment.

Aesthetically, the B&O Beoconnect Core features a pearl blasted aluminium chassis that is intended to absorb heat, while its non-conductive cover looks to ensure full antenna transparency. Designed to fit into any room, the Beoconnect Core can also be installed into the Beosound Shape by using a bracket that “docks” into a Beosound Shape tile.

How much will it cost? Well for a device that’s so small in size it incurs a big price. The Bang & Olfusen Beoconnect Core will set you back £999 / €1099 / $1150. It’s available from March 14th onwards online and in selected stores.