The 512GB iPhone 13 just had a major price crash

If you repeatedly find yourself running low on smartphone space then you should seriously consider this huge reduction on the 512GB iPhone 13.

For just £690, you can get the mammoth 512GB, SIM-free iPhone 13 on Amazon. That’s an enormous £209 saving off the £899 RRP.

Get £209 off the 512GB iPhone 13 on Amazon The iPhone 13 is still a killer handset and you can get a brand new model with a whopping 512GB of storage for just £690. That’s over £200 off. Amazon

Was £899

Now £690 View Deal

Although not the newest iPhone on the market, the iPhone 13 still boasts impressive features that are found in more recently launched Apple handsets. Housed in a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and made of a durable design with Apple’s Ceramic Shield, the iPhone 13 is a durable smartphone that is built to last.

The iPhone 13 runs on the A15 Bionic chip, which again isn’t Apple’s newest chip but still promises lightning-fast performance. Our tests showed its performance and battery life held up well against competitors.

A particular standout feature of the iPhone 13 is its impressive photography and videography performance. If you’ve been looking to step up your camera ability but are less keen on forking out for expensive equipment then this iPhone deal is the one for you.

With Cinematic mode, shallow depth of field is added to shots and focus shifts automatically, giving your videos a big-screen quality. The iPhone 13’s dual-camera system, with 12MP wide and ultrawide cameras, also allows for 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

You can rest easy storing all your new photos and videos thanks to the generous 512GB storage.

The iPhone 13 achieved a solid 4.5-star rating from Editor Max Parker, advising in 2023 that “the iPhone 13 still represents an excellent choice, even more when the fairly minor updates added to the iPhone 14 are taken into consideration. If you can find this on a deal around a big shopping day or a sale then it’s even more of an easy recommendation.”

If you want a reliable smartphone that still boasts impressive features and has an excellent camera system then this iPhone 13 deal is not one to miss.