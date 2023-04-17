TCL TV 2023: All the new Mini LED models explained

Shopping for a TCL TV? The brand has become one of the big names in the TV industry, becoming the second biggest brand in the market when it comes to the number of TVs sold.

And with so many TVs sold, it’ll help to know which is which, and so we’ve created this range guide that explains the Chinese electronic manufacturer’s most recent and upcoming tellies that we know of.

TCL sells everything from Roku and Google TVs to Mini LED sets, and in recent years its surged in popularity thanks to more affordable prices than the competition becoming the second biggest brand in terms of TV units shifted, and maintaining its position as the top brand where 98-inch TVs are concerned.

We’ll update this list throughout the year with details on prices and availability, as well as adding links to reviews of any TVs we have reviewed.

TCL embraces sustainability with Green Horizon project

credit: TCL

With its new range of electronics, TCL is placing a bigger emphasis on sustainability. This translates to reducing waste in its packaging, replacing EPS packaging with “lightweight, renewable and non-toxic alternatives” in the form of air column and Kraft paper.

By doing this, it helps to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions generated by transporting products. Another means of being more environmentally friendly is the use of less colourful package designs, along with water-based and soybean oil-based inks to reduce the use of printing chemicals.

TCL launches new Mini LED and QLED TVs

TCL has been one of the biggest proponents of Mini LED technology for its TVs, eschewing OLED in the process. For 2023, TCL claims that its latest generation of Mini LED sets can produce a better high brightness experience with less blooming, more precise contrast and better uniformity (or consistent black levels).

These latest Mini LED TVs are said to reach their highest brightness levels, with a peak brightness of 2000 nits to ensure HDR images have impact even in a brightly lit room.

TCL TV 2023

Here are the latest TVs from TCL announced during Milan Fashion Week in Italy. Where possible we’ve added prices and release dates for when the TVs will be available.

C84 Series

credit: TCL

The C84 is the latest premium Mini LED from TCL, available in four sizes (which you can see below). The panel is Mini LED backlight, used in combination with QLED colour technology as well as TCL’s AIPQ 3.0 picture quality algorithms to assist in delivering “outstanding performance in picture quality and superior contrast”. HDR format Dolby Vision IQ is included in the specs, and the TV also features Dolby Atmos sound.

C74 Series

credit: TCL

With the C74, TCL is introducing a TV with gaming at the forefront of its features. Like the C84 features a QLED colour panel, but instead of Mini LED, the C74 gets Full Array Local Dimming to help with its black levels, brightness and contrast. Available in five sizes, including a whopping 98-inch model, the C74 can support refresh rates of up to 144Hz for gaming, along with a 240Hz Game Accelerator mode. Its peak brightness with HDR content is claimed to be up 1000 nits.

55C745K – £649

65C745K – £799

75C745K – £1099

85C745K – £1599 (May)

98C745K – £3599 (May)

C64 Series

credit: TCL

The C64 is pitched towards the more affordable audience. It’s available in a wider range sizes and packs in a range of features to appeal to film/TV fans as well as gamers.

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats are supported, while for gamers there’s also a 120Hz Gamer Accelerator mode and Dolby Atmos compatibility with the sound system.