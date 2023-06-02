Spanish Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

A Monaco Grand Prix that was threatening to become a procession suddenly became exciting when a few drops of rai hit the track, and if the raindrops fell differently, perhaps we could have seen Fernando Alonso on the top step of the podium.

But instead it was the familiar face of Max Verstappen who won the race as Red Bull continued their dominance in the 2023 season. The expectation is that Verstappen and Red Bull will be the favourites again as we head to Barcelona, but if we were gamblers, we wouldn’t bet against Fernando Alonso performing some heroics in his Aston Martin in front of his home fans.

Barcelona hasn’t necessarily been the most exciting of races in recent years, but with teams bringing a raft of updates, we could see a few changes in the pecking order throughout the championship. Ferrari’s contender has been spotted with what looks like Red Bull-inspired trim but will it be enough to gain performance against the likes of Aston and Mercedes?

Sergio Perez needs a much better race than he had in Monaco after being lapped twice by eventual winner Verstappen. If this championship is to remain a competitive one, Perez can’t afford any more slip-ups.

With the potential for some showers during the race on Sunday, we might have a repeat of what happened in Monaco. Who will take advantage if that’s the case? You can find out on the day with our guide on how to watch the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday May 28th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 2nd June

12.30pm – Practice 1

4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 3rd June

11.30am – Practice 3

3pm – Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 4th June

2pm – Spanish rand Prix race

How to watch the Spanish F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, the 24/7 channel broadcasting all things F1.

You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible)

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it Sky View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass, which is currently discounted to £26).

The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics as it’ll cover any other races within that month.

What time are the highlights for the Spanish Grand Prix?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2023 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights start at 7.40pm on Saturday 3rd June. Race highlights will be shown on Sunday 4th at 6.30pm. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the Channel 4 app.

