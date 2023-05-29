Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Does a VPN protect you from viruses?

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Navigating the online world can be a little scary, as you can never be too sure how safe you’re really being. Using services like a VPN can help to maintain your privacy, but may not be the best solution for protecting you against viruses.

Keep reading to find out if VPNs can protect you from online viruses, and make sure to check out our best VPN roundup to see all the most reliable options on the market.

VPNs are not a substitute for antivirus software. Antivirus software works to detect and remove viruses and other types of malicious software from your device, while a VPN is more focused on ensuring that your data is protected against third parties. 

However, some VPNs do come with some safety measures. NordVPN, for example, comes with Threat Protection. This feature prevents malicious files from infiltrating your device by scanning any files before you download them. It also comes with Sandboxing, which is behaviour-based malware detection. This is helpful for software that you have already installed, uploading the file to a cloud to ensure that it is safe to use. 

If you’re interested in trying out NordVPN, now is the perfect time. Nord is offering a two-year membership for just £3.39 a month, with three months thrown in for free when you use the code TrustedReviews at checkout. 

However, it’s important to note that not all VPNs are built the same, and not all VPNs will come with antivirus protection measures. In other words, if your main priority is making sure that your device is protected against malware, you should invest in antivirus software rather than a VPN. 

We have roundups for the best antivirus and best free antivirus software if you’re searching for a solution to prevent your PC from getting viruses.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

