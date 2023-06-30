Austrian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Another race, another victory for Max Verstappen last time out in Canada, but the race did show that Red Bull didn’t have everything its own way and that could bode well for its rivals in Austria.

Aston Martin, Mercedes, and Ferrari still ended up behind the Red Bull, but the gap wasn’t as large as it’s been in previous races, with Ferrari seemingly showing an uptick in pace after what’s been a pretty poor start to the season. Last year’s Austrian Grand Prix saw Charles Leclerc overtake Verstappen three times en route to his last win in Formula 1. Has the pack caught up to give the Bulls a challenge this weekend?

Austria sees the return of the sprint format which will no doubt upset the balance of the weekend even more with only one practice session on the Friday, followed by qualifying for the race, and then the sprints on the Saturday. With less room to fine tune their set-ups, we could see some cars out of position.

Rain is expected across all three days of the race weekend, which is bound to throw more spanners in the works. To find out what’s going to happen, here’s how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday July 2nd.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 30th June

12.30pm – Practice

4pm – Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying

Saturday 1st July

11am – Sprint Shootout

3.30pm – Sprint

Sunday 2nd July

2pm – Austrian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Austrian F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, the 24/7 channel broadcasting all things F1. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible)

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass, which is currently discounted to £21).

The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics as it’ll cover any other races within that month.

When are the highlights for the Austrian Grand Prix?

Not Sky or NOW subscriber? Don’t fret as Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package in the UK for the 2023 season.

Qualifying highlights are on Saturday July 1st and start at 7.30pm. Race highlights are on Sunday at 6.30pm. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the Channel 4 app.

Watch safely with a VPN

