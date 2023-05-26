How to turn on private browsing in Microsoft Edge

Google’s Incognito Mode is widely known, but did you know Microsoft Edge offers its own privacy browser in the form of InPrivate browsing?

We’ve created this guide to show how you turn on the privating browsing mode in Edge, just in case you prefer using Microsoft’s browser over Google Chrome.

For those unaware, InPrivate browsing will prevent Microsoft from storing your browsing activity. This may be useful if you don’t want anyone who uses your PC to know what you’ve been looking at online, whether it’s a surprise present on Amazon, or want to hide your shame of watching PewDiePie on YouTube.

Before we get started, it’s important to remember that using InPrivate browsing will not hide your activity from your school, employer, or Internet service provider. If you crave more privacy, then we recommend using a VPN instead.

What we used

A Windows laptop

Microsoft Edge

The Short Version

Open up Microsoft Edge

Click on the three dots in top-right corner

Select New InPrivate Window

Alternatively, use the keyboard shortcut

Step

1 Open up Microsoft Edge Microsoft Edge should be installed on your computer by default if you’re using Windows. Search for it via the Windows search bar, and then open it.

Step

2 Click on the three dots in top-right corner The three dots should be located in the top-right corner of your Microsoft Edge browser. Clicking this should open a drop-down menu for settings.

Step

3 Select New InPrivate Window This should be the third option down, right below New Window. Step

4 Alternatively, use the keyboard shortcut When Microsoft Edge is open, using the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Shift+N can be used to turn on private browsing. This is the exact same shortcut that Google uses for Incognito, making it easier to remember.