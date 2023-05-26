Monaco Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

After the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was understandably called off due to mass flooding in the region, F1 heads to Monaco as it begins in tour of Europe.

The Miami Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen put the manners on Sergio Perez as the flying Dutchman came from ninth on the grid to overtake his teammate and win the race. After five races of the season, it’s looking very much as the race for the championship will be an intra-team battle between the Red Bull drivers.

But, Monaco is a challenging circuit where the slightest mistake can have massive ramifications between the tight and twisting barriers of the circuit. Last year saw current street king Sergio Perez win the race after what emerged later to be rather controversial circumstances after he crashed out in qualifying.

Ferrari will be looking to start their season, and in Charles Leclerc they have a driver that’s very much capable of putting his car on pole position in what is technically his home race. Other contenders include Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who will be hoping this will be one of the races where the difference between Red Bull’s pace and the rest of the field will be reduced.

Mercedes are bringing an update car to Monaco, ditching their experimental no sidepods design for a look that’s more conventional. With Lewis Hamilton close to signing a contract extension, might a good performance in the Principality convince him that Mercedes is the place to stay?

Expect the midfield to close up even closer for what could be a tight battle across the weekend. The most exciting part of the Monaco Grand Prix tends to be the qualifying session itself rather than the race, so for those looking to catch the action on this Bank Holiday Weekend, here’s how to watch the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday May 28th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 26th May

12.30pm – Practice 1

4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 27th May

11.30am – Practice 3

3pm – Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 28th May

2pm – Monaco Grand Prix race

How to watch the Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, the 24/7 channel broadcasting all things F1.

You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible)

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass, which is currently discounted to £21).

The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics as it’ll cover any other races within that month.

Where time are the highlights for the Monaco Grand Prix?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2023 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights start at 7.30pm on Saturday 27th. Race highlights will be shown on Sunday 28th at 6.30pm. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the Channel 4 app.

