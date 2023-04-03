 large image

Sony announces WF-C700 true wireless and new colour for WH-1000XM5

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Sony has been tweaking its headphone line-up recent, and its latest announcement adds the WF-C700N to its range of affordable true wireless as well as a new colour finish for the WH-1000XM5.

The WF-C700 sit above the WF-C500 both in spec and price, boasting active noise-cancellation and a price of £100 / €120. They’re intended to be light and comfortable to wear over long periods. The IP rating is rated at IPX4 to ward off water and sweat.

Sony WF-C700N_Lavender finish

The cylindrical charging case also adds to these earphones’ portable feel, small enough to be slipped into a pocket. With noise-cancelling and Sony’s Ambient Sound Mode, the user can choose to block out sounds or let through with the aid of feedforward microphones.

Settings for the noise-cancelling can be personalised within the Sony Headphones Connect app, where the user can choose to focus on people’s voices so they can chat without removing the earphones. The WF-C700N also makes use of the Adaptive Sound Control feature that automatically adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are.

Turn it on and it’ll recognise locations you visit often, allowing you to tailor the noise cancelling performance for specific places, say at home, work or at the gym. The Wind Noise Reduction Structure aims to deliver clear voice quality with calls, even in blustery conditions.

According to Sony, the WF-C700N deliver high quality sound with its DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) in line with its 5mm driver, claiming a performance with “powerful bass and stunningly clear vocals”. Within the app is the means to change how the headphones sound with EQ settings.

Battery life is quoted as being up to 15 hours (though we were initially told it’s 20 with the charging case), and the WF-C700N also support Bluetooth multipoint, a feature the WF-1000XM4 were recently updated with, and that allows the true wireless earbuds to connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. It comes in four colours: lavender, black, white and sage green.

Also announced was a new Midnight Blue finish for the award-winning WH-1000XM5, joining platinum silver and black finishes. That new colour is available this month (April 2023).

Sony WH-1000XM5 Midnight Blue

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

