Signia’s Integrated Xperience tech makes group conversations easier to hear

Hearing aid manufacturer Signia has launched its Integrated Xperience platform, which it claims is the first hearing aid platform that’s capable of pinpointing multiple speakers at the same time.

We’ve all heard it, or on some occasions, we’ve not actually heard it. You’re in a conversation with a group of people but you can’t quite hear what’s being said. For those that wear hearing aids, Signia’s solution aims to make it much easier to keep track of what’s being said.

Signia claims that this isn’t an area that’s been well served by traditional hearing aids with their focus on reducing noise and then preserving speech, but not fully accounting for the natural interactions and flows of a conversation with people coming in and out of the discussion.

Where Signia’s Integrated Xperience platform differs is thanks to its RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution that “analyses, augments, and adapts to the dynamic flow of multi-party conversation environments.” It works in three stages to allow wearers to £engage, interact, and participate” in noisy group conversations regardless of where you are, what you’re doing, and how noisy it is.

The analysis part takes 192,000 data points every second to detect speakers. The augment part uses that data to control “multiple focus streams” that lock onto each speaker’s voice, with Signia’s Augmented Focus technology processing background sound to remove any distractions.

The final part is the ‘adapt’ process, using a patented technology that updates 1000 times a second to bring the streams together in real-time so the wearer can keep track of the flow of conversations.

The Pure Charge&Go IX and Silk Charge&Go IX hearing aids will be the first two models to make use of the Integrated Xperience platform, with the former supporting the Bluetooth LE format that’s rolling out to audio devices at this moment in time.

For more on how the technology works, you can head over to the Signia website.

