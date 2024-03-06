Shure’s MoveMic aims to bring broadcast quality audio on the go

Shure has announced the launch of its MoveMic microphone system, the latest product in its range of wireless clip-on microphones.

Designed with content creators, videographers, and mobile journalists in mind, Shure labels its MoveMic system as the “smallest, best-sounding, dual-channel direct-to-phone wireless lavalier solution available”. Those are big words for a small device.

But Shure has plenty of history in this market as arguably the leading brand in terms of audio quality, so it’s no small claim. With is custom acoustic design Shure believes the MoveMic makes it easy to capture high-fdelity recordings with minimal background noise.

The MoveMic comes in a number of options: MoveMic One and MoveMic Two for single and dualchannel configurations respectively, while there’s also the option to get the Receiver Kit that helps to “seamlessly” integrate with devices such as cameras, computers, and third-party microphone apps.

Connecting simply via a clip-on, the MoveMic is designed to discreet and flexible in terms of where it can be placed on the torso. At 8.2g per microphone and measuring at just 46mm x 22mm, the microphone isn’t intended to be noticed during use, and with an IPX4 rating the MoveMic is said to be capable of withstanding any spills, splashes or wet weather from working outside.

credit: Shure

You get eight hours of battery life with each charge, with another two charges (16 hours) possible from the charging case. You can charge the case via any USB-C compatible device.

Also bundled in with the MoveMic to make capturing audio easier is Shure’s proprietary wireless software. With the free Motiv audio and video apps, users can configure gain, limiter, noise reduction, compression, and EQ audio settings. There is the function to be able to livestream content directly to Facebook through the Motiv video mobile app, and arriving in spring 2024 is livestream integration with YouTube.

Available in retailers now, you can purchase the MoveMic One ($249 / £259 / €289), MoveMic Two ($349 / £349 / €399), MoveMic Two Receiver Kit ($499 / £499 / €569), or the Receiver Kit ($199) on its own.

We’ll be working on our review of the MoveMic in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for our verdict.