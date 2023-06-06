Samsung TV 2023: The latest on the 4K and 8K Neo QLED, QLED and Crystal UHD TVs

If you’re after a new Samsung TV in 2023 and want to know more about what’s available, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve rounded up all the details on their brand new 8K models as well as new entries in their 4K Neo QLED, OLED and Micro LED TV ranges.

You’ll also find on this page models, sizes and features for the TVs that Samsung launched in 2021 and 2022 that are still available, as well as collated all the latest prices too. If you’re shopping Samsung for your TV, this is the first (and hopefully last) stop to help you find what you’re looking for.

New Samsung TVs for 2023

Samsung has always been a big believer in offering a wide portfolio of TVs for any customer, and the 2023 range offers their most bumper range of options yet.

The onus for its 2023 TVs appears to be on “enhanced connectivity and personalized consumer experiences” in the aim to simplify consumers everyday lives with “multi-device integration” through Samsung’s smart platform SmartThings.

Expect a big push in terms of home interconnectivity and Samsung TVs being at the centre of the smart experience with Matter and HCA support coming in 2023.

New 8K and 4K models

A new feature is the algorithm that’s powering Samsung’s new Auto HDR Remastering. It makes use of AI deep learning technology to “analyse and apply real-time HDR effects on SDR content on a scene-by-scene basis”, transforming SDR content to create a brighter, more immersive performance.

Expanding Micro LED and QD-OLED models

Samsung is beefing up their QD-OLED line-up with a new 77-inch model that’s been rumoured for the last several months. The 77-inch model is said to be able to hit 2000 nits of brightness in the right conditions, though expect that to be less so with everyday viewing (above 1000 nits).

The QD-OLED line-up features the less expensive S90C series and premium S95C (both of which have a 77-inch option). Other features mentioned include 144Hz refresh rate, along with certification for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro for smoother, swifter PC gaming.

The Micro LED series stretches from 50- to 140-inches, though this screen is not bound by size or shape as it is modular, so it can be made as big or as small as your set-up requires. No mention of price for either the Micro LED or QD-OLED TVs, but we’ll find out closer to launch.

Upgraded Gaming Hub

As part of its refreshed Tizen interface, Samsung introduced its Gaming Hub and it is taking the idea a few steps further with a few upgrades planned for 2023.

Those upgrades include MiniMap Sharing that enables players to see a mini map of what they’re playing at-a-glance, while the Virtual Aim Point is designed for first-person shooters to give players a more obvious crosshair for the ‘perfect shot’. Sounds like cheating to us…

Those are the main highlights from Samsung’s CES show. We’ll be adding 2023 product models and specs as and when we get them. For now, you can look below at the Samsung TVs still on sale from 2022 and 2021, as well as links to reviews for more detail on them.

Have the Royal dogs watching over you

If you love dogs then you’ll be wagging your tongue furiously as Samsung has licensed pet artworks from Royal Collection Trust – a charity that oversees the Royal Collection and one of the world’s largest private art gatherings – and in doing so has brought the Royal Dogs Collection to the Samsung Art Store.

That’s right, you can have Corgis looking over you while you’re not using the TV. A subscription is needed to access the artwork, but if you purchase The Frame TV, you’re eligible for a two-month free trial.

Samsung TV 2023

Samsung 8K Neo QLED 2023

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

QN900C

Sitting at the top of Samsung’s TV tree is the QN900C. This 8K model is the pinnacle of what the Korean giant is offering in its TVs for 2023. Available in three sizes, it features what Samsung is claiming to be its most intelligent, AI-powered processor to help the TV upscale less-than 8K images to 8K resolution, as well as amplifying contrast and reducing background noise.

Dolby Atmos audio is supported through its twelve built-in speakers, there’s HDR10+ compatibility along with HDR10 and HLG for video, and for PC gamers it supports refresh rates up to 144Hz.

Having reviewed the QN900C we were mightily impressed by its outstandingly bright and colourful picture quality and fantastic upscaling. It’s expensive, but it does make 4K content look even better than most 4K TVs are capable of.

Read our Samsung QN900C review

QN800C

The step-down 8K model from the QN900C is the QN800C? What’s the difference? The most obvious is the price, with the QN800C around £1000 less than its sibling. It doesn’t have the Infinity Screen design of the flagship model, which essentially translates to seeing the bezels that outline the screen and that it has a slightly thicker depth.

The screen doesn’t support refresh rates up to 144Hz, content with a mere 100Hz; and the audio system isn’t as advanced with its 70W OTS+ 4.2.2 channel configuration instead of the QN900C’s 90W OTS Pro 6.2.4 set-up.

Otherwise you’re looking at a similar level of performance in other areas with 4K/120Hz gameplay supported and HDMI 2.1 covered across all its inputs via the One Connect box. Look out for our review of the QN800C soon.

QN700C

The last in Samsung’s 8K TV series is the QN700C, and much like the QN800C, the specs and features taper off for this entry-level screen.

The QN700C doesn’t come in the same sizes, offering a 55-inch model to go with the 65- and 75-inch versions. The panel’s refresh rate is 50Hz, half that of the QN800C, and there’s not the level of performance to be found in its picture quality. There’s no HDR10+ Gaming support, contrast isn’t as effective as the QN800C and the processor is the ‘Lite’ version of Samsung’s Quantum Neural Processor 8K. Viewing angles aren’t as wide with the QN700C’s Wide Viewing Angle tech.

The built-in audio system isn’t as strong with 60W of power for the 4.2-channel system, and the QN700C uses the OTS Lite version, which means it utilises physical and virtual speakers to track sound across the screen.

Samsung 4K Neo QLED 2023

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

QN95C

The QN95C is the flagship 4K Neo QLED for 2023. Samsung has brought several significant upgrades over the the QN95B, which include doubling the number of dimming zones, offering even better black levels, contrast and colour performance.

The audio performance is a step-up too, with more power, clarity and scale to its performance compared to its predecessor. HDMI 2.1 is supported across all the HDMI inputs through the One Connect box, and all the usual gaming features are supported in ALLM, variable refresh rates (up to 144Hz) and the Super Ultra Wide Game View for PC users.

We called the QN95C “nothing short of spectacular” in our review. If you aren’t interested in 8K and want class-leading levels of brightness and contrast (for an LCD TV), Samsung’s latest model is a terrific showcase of the tech.

Read our Samsung QN95C review

QN93C

What’s the QN93C? That is an interesting question. Compared to the QN95C, it has a few changes in terms of its spec. The screen supports refresh rates up to 120Hz (and not 144Hz as the QN95C does); the configuration of the audio system is the same but there’s less power (60W compared to 70W).

The HDMI 2.1 standard appears to be supported across all HDMI inputs, so you could plug multiple HDMI 2.1 devices into its port and not be restricted. Other changes include the QN93C being available in more sizes, which include smaller 43- and 50-inch sizes. The stand is also slightly different in that it has a smaller footprint but that’s unlikely to impact on where it’s placed on a TV rack.

This model isn’t as widely available as the QN95C, with Samsung and Selfridges stocking this particular model.

QN90C

The QN90C is the ‘proper’ step-down model though on the surface it appears to have plenty of common with the QN93C. It has the same panel refresh rate, same built-in audio system, same HDMI 2.1 support, same design (aside from the stand being in black), and same number of sizes.

So rather than the QN93C being a variant of the QN95C, it’s just the QN90C with a different coloured stand. They appear to be the exact same TV but the QN93C appears to be a retailer exclusive to Selfridges & Co.

Look out for our review of this model in early June.

QN88C

If the logic of the QN90C/QN93C applies here, the QN88C should be have parity in terms of features and spec with the QN85C. Indeed this model is another that looks to be a retailer exclusive to Selfridges & Co.

The difference is cosmetic with a black stand instead of the a silver one. The QN88C also comes in fewer sizes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

QN85C

Opt for the QN85C over the QN88C and you get a choice of more sizes with a gigantic 85-inch model available. That really appears to be it in terms of readily obvious differences.

The QN85C is the entry-level Neo QLED, but its features compares fairly well to the QN90C above it. The panel supports refresh rates up to 120Hz, all for HDMI inputs are compatible with HDMI 2.1 (great if you have PS5, Xbox and PC gaming options).

Viewing angles aren’t as wide, the audio system isn’t as advanced, and there are a few missing features such as the Expert Calibration/Advanced Calibration. Expect the HDR performance to be not as mighty as the QN90C either.

That said, we were still impressed by the QN85C, with an image quality that impresses, without sacrificing too much to reach its entry-level status.

Read our review of the Samsung QN85C

Samsung OLED TV 2023

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

S95C

After years of niggles and complaints about OLED, Samsung decided to jump onboard and beat LG at its own game with its QD-OLED technology. And the S95C is one of the best OLEDs on the market.

It improves upon last year’s S95B, fulfilling more of QD-OLED’s potential. It hits a higher peak brightness with HDR content (nearly 1400 nits), and combined with deep blacks to leads to excellent levels of contrast. The colours its produces are both vibrant and subtle, and the upscaling of content that’s less than 4K is excellent.

The S95C is the only one of Samsung’s OLEDs that supports the One Connect box that attaches to the rear of the stand. Refresh rates up to 144Hz are supported on this set (and all HDMI inputs support the 2.1 standard), you get Ultra Wide Viewing Angles and the audio system is of similar power to the Neo QLEDs with 70W divided between 4.2.2-channel configuration. This is one of the leading contenders for 2023’s best TV.

Read our review of the Samsung S95C OLED

S92C

You would think that Samsung has launched three OLEDs for 2023, but in the S92C it does appear that we’re looking at a variant of the S90C given that they are virtually identical.

There’s no difference in features, design or even price. All we can surmise is that the S92C is stocked at a few retailers that the S90C isn’t, such as Argos and AO.com.

S90C

If we had to nail our colours to the mast, we’d say that the S90C isn’t a ‘new’ TV but simply the 2022 S95B repackaged in a slightly different form.

Expect performance to be on a similar path as the S95B and not as powerful as the S95C. Peak HDR performance should be around 1000 nits (depending on the picture mode), the audio system is the less powerful OTS Lite with only 40W of power at its disposal. However, in keeping with the rest of Samsung’s premium TVs, all HDMI inputs support the 2.1 standard.

The main difference between the S90C and the S92C is that the former comes in a bigger 77-inch. Specs for that model are the same as the other sizes. Look out for our review of the S90C in the coming weeks.

Samsung QLED TV 2023

Q80C

Now we reach the QLED range of Samsung’s TVs. The most obvious fall off in performance is in picture terms, with the Q80C downgraded to a Full Array backlight from the QN85C’s Mini LED panel. It’ll likely be able to reach a similar level of brightness with HDR content, but not with the same level of precision. Black levels and contrast will be affected.

Despite having the same picture processor, a few of the AI-assisted features have been chalked off (AI HDR Remastering), and the audio system is less powerful too, switching to OTS Lite and a 40W, 2.2-channel system. The 85-inch model only supports a native refresh rate of 50Hz.

4K/120Hz is supported across all across all its HDMI 2.1 inputs (which is impressive), and gaming features look to be similar if not an exact match. The stand is bigger, so perhaps consider planting the Q80C on wider pieces of AV furniture, and you get a smaller 50-inch size too.

Q75C

You may have guessed that there’s a ‘5’ in the model name, which indicates this is a variant! And again, like the rest of the variants listed in this range guide, it’s available in fewer sizes (55- to 75-inches). Differences appear to be merely cosmetic with a different stand that elevates the TV slightly higher than the pedestal on the Q70C does.

Q70C

This model drops the Full Array backlight for Samsung’s Dual LED solution, which indicates that this is a Edge-lit screen. Contrast, local dimming, peak brightness and black levels will take a hit compared to the Q80C.

This set isn’t compatible with Dolby Atmos, and the integrated sound system isn’t as powerful with just 20W afforded to its speakers. This is a model we’d suggest budgeting a soundbar for as a result. More sizes are covered but only if you have the space for the 85-inch screen.

Impressively there’s HDMI 2.1 support across all its inputs, which is not something we see around this price point, and appears to be a feature that Samsung has placed a big emphasis on for this year. Expect the gaming performance to be around the same level as the models above.

Q65C

We work our down to the Q65C, which if you’ve made it this far down the list, is another variant; this time of the Q60C. It’s like we’re in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Samsung’s TVs.

The difference between the two is that the Q65C comes in fewer sizes, otherwise you’re looking at the same TV. This doesn’t appear to be a retailer exclusive like some of the variants above, but it’s not widely available either Currently only Amazon UK along with John Lewis & Partners have this TV in stock. The latter might be preferable, giving John Lewis offers five-year guarantees.

Q60C

Identical to the Q65C in appearance, the Q60C gains a bigger size with its 85-inch screen. All screens sizes come with a refresh rate of 50Hz.

The better comparison is against the Q70C and in that regard the Q60C sheds a lot of features. The 50Hz refresh rate is down from the Q70C’s 100Hz, we also drop down to the Quantum Processor Lite 4K for picture, so expect contrast to take a hit.

There’s no Atmos but the sound system is effectively the same. The biggest drop is in gaming and connectivity terms. No 4K/120Hz or HDMI 2.1 support whatsoever. Variable refresh rates also appear to have the way of the Dodo with no FreeSync or HDMI VRR included. It does retain the Super UltraWide Gaming View for PC users, but those with PS5 and Xbox Series consoles may want to look elsewhere for a TV that can double up as a gaming monitor.

Samsung TV Crystal UHD 2023

CU8510

While the CU8510 sits on top of this list, it is – you guessed it – a variant of the CU8500. The main difference is a cosmetic one, the CU8510 has a white stand and the CU8500 has a compact black stand. This model is also available in fewer sizes, and as far as we can tell is only to purchase directly from Samsung or from Selfridges.

CU8500

We believe the CU8500 to be the flagship entry in its Crystal UHD line-up for 2023. The difference between it and the Q60C QLED is not a gulf but their certainly is a drop off in features.

The processor used is the less power Crystal Processor, and it doesn’t support the HDR10+ Adaptive format that adapts the brightness of the screen in bright and dark room environments. There’s no Dual LED screen tech so expect contrast to be weaker on this TV.

The audio performance is similar with no Dolby Atmos and a 20W audio system. Finally, gaming features are of the basic variety with only auto low latency mode and HGiG HDR among the supported features. All that marks this TV out as one for more casual users in need of an affordable TV.

CU8070

Effectively the same features as the rest of the 8-series Crystal UHD models, this model tops out at 85-inches compared to the CU8000’s 75-inches.

CU8000

The step-down CU8000 is available in the same number of sizes as the CU8500. In fact we can’t see much, if any, difference between it and the CU8500 other than it being cheaper, and that it uses feet instead of a central pedestal.

CU7110

Another variant, and another set that’s very similar to the other models above and below it in this list. Samsung and Selfridges appear to be the only stores to purchase this model from.

CU7100

The entry-level LCD Crystal UHD model is the CU7100. Again, there’s not much that’s different from what’s above. It uses different style feet that lift it higher off the ground, and it loses a USB input. Otherwise, the only significant difference is to do with the sizes and the inclusion of a 58-inch screen, which is a size we don’t see very often at all these days.

Samsung TV 2022

Samsung TV 8K Neo QLED 2022

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

QN900B

Samsung’s flagship 8K features a range of improvements on what came before it, the Shape Adaptive Light technology proving especially potent in creating a more three-dimensional image.

As per usual it’s capable of a staggeringly bright 8K image with HDR content, the Infinity screen is another elegantly gorgeous design and the OTS+ sound system does a fine job of creating a big soundstage with accurately placed effects on screen. There are still issues with backlighting, despite the Mini LED panel and it does need good quality sources to shine, but this is one of the most high-performing LCD TVs available. It’s a great showcase for what LCD technology can do.

read our review of the Samsung QN900B

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

QN800B

The step-down 8K model from Samsung is cheaper and isn’t as bright with regards its HDR performance (a max of 3000 nits compared to the QN900B’s 4000).

Nevertheless, it’s still produces a corker of an image with native 8K content, offers a wide range of features suitable for gaming at ultra-high def resolution and the design is another elegantly slim effort that’s easy to hang on the wall. Like the QN900B it does suffer from backlighting issues and there are limits to its upscaling when dealing with lower resolution content.

read our review of the Samsung QN800B

QN700B

The entry-level 8K model in Samsung’s 2022 line-up sees brightness drop to around 2000 nits maximum but it is the cheapest 8K TV that Samsung offers.

It boasts a similar design as the models above but it doesn’t the same processor, packing the Neo Quantum Processor 8K Lite version. It appears that the set’s upscaling, contrast performance is not as strong as either the QN800B and QN900B, and viewing angles aren’t as wide either.

Samsung TV 4K Neo QLED 2022

QN95B

Sitting at the top of Samsung’s 4K tree is the QN95B. It shares some features with the 8K models in that it supports the OneConnect feature whereby all the connections, power and processing is stored in a box that clips on to the back of the TV’s stand.

Like all the Neo QLED TVs, the QN95B supports Mini LED backlight, the Infinity One slim screen design, Dolby Atmos audio and 2000 nits of peak brightness for HDR content. We found this TV delivered absolutely spectacular HDR images, taking LCD tech to another level for film fans and gamers. There are issues, notably the smart system isn’t as helpful as intended, there are still traces of blooming at wider angles and there’s no Dolby Vision support either.

read our review of the Samsung QN95B

QN90B

The QN90B is the step down model from the QN95B and as is per usual from Samsung, there are a few performance and design downgrades to note.

The Mini LED panel doesn’t feature the same number of local dimming zones, so contrast and black levels are slightly affected. It also doesn’t come with the OneConnect box, though that doesn’t appear to have affected the slimness of the TV (which is slimmer than most OLEDs).

Like the QN95B, the QN90B puts in a vibrant HDR performance, though at times there’s so much brightness that it can be overwhelming in terms of picture accuracy. Gaming is excellent with class-leading levels of latency and upscaling of lower quality sources is good. The Tizen smart interface is an area of improvement, especially in terms of responsivenss.

read our review of Samsung QN90B

QN85B

Another Neo QLED and, you guessed it, the performance is not as strong as the models above it, but the caveat is that this model is available at a more affordable price.

The main differences lie in the design: the stand is different (a central, smaller pedestal), which should make it easier to position on furniture with smaller footprint. It’s not available in as many sizes (there is no 50- or 43-inch model), the viewing angle technology is not as wide, and it only has OTS sound instead of OTS+ (which adds side-firing speakers).

This is another TV we tested and we praised its elegant looks, performance with current-gen game consoles as well as its bright, vibrant and mostly detailed pictures. Where it falls down is in its ability to discern detail in black tones, making them look rather formless and the same.

read our review of the Samsung QN85B

Samsung TV QLED 2022

Q80B

The Q80B marks the divide between Samsung’s Neo QLED and QLED TVs, the QN80B falling into the clutches of the latter.

That means there’s no support for Mini LED backlight technology but it does still boast a Direct Full Array screen, so while it may not have as many dimming zones, it has enough to be able to offer reasonable control over black levels and brightness for its price. Brightness is quoted at 1500 nits.

The design is different, mostly in terms of the pedestal it stands on. The processor at its heart is the step down Quantum Processor, so we wouldn’t expect upscaling to be as comprehensive. This TV does have Samsung’s ‘basic’ Smart Calibration feature, though, which pretty much sets up the picture in accordance with the environment it’s in. Game-wise this boasts a similar set of features, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro among the options for gamers.

Q75B

The Q75B has a different stand and there’s no mention of peak brightness, which is confirmation in itself that it’s not as bright as the Q80B.

There is 4K/120 frame rate support for gaming on this TV, interestingly, as well as FreeSync Premium Pro for PC gaming. There’s no built-in Dolby Atmos support for this screen, and the TV ships with the OTS Lite sound system. This alludes to the TV using a combination of physical and virtual speakers to track audio across the screen.

There’s no Direct Local Dimming present, using Samsung’s Dual LED technology to tackle brightness and contrast. In short, the Q75B won’t be as exact when it comes to displaying black levels or wide-ranging contrast.

Q70B

Dropping down to the Q70B and we have a screen that’s available in more sizes than the Q70B, so if you truly wanted to go big, then there’s the option to go for the 85-inch set.

Performance and features appear to be line with the Q75B, the only thing that we note is some missing features such as the Smart Calibration and the Mini Map Zoom feature that’s been integrated into the Gaming Hub within the Tizen interface.

Q60B

We come to the entry-level QLED model for 2022 and the most obvious differences is that this design uses feet instead of a central pedestal (so consider a wide piece of furniture depending on the size). Also, it’s available in a number of different sizes, ranging from 43- to 85-inches.

The processor is downgraded to the Quantum Processor Lite (so set expectations according with regards to its picture performance). There’s no viewing angle technology (sitting head on likely provides the best performance) and for gaming there appears to be no VRR support of any kind.

Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV 2022

BU8500

The BU8500 is leader of the Crystal UHD pack but expect this set to focus more on value over outright performance compared to the QLED models above it.

Sizes range from 43- to 75-inches, there are just three HDMI ports and the refresh rate is limited to 50Hz. With no local dimming provided, this set uses digital processing to create its sense of contrast and black levels, especially with the Contrast Enhancer feature that darkens black levels and increases the luminance of brighter areas.

Don’t expect this to be big on gaming features, with just ALLM and HGiG HDR support present.

BU8510

The difference between the BU8510 is both small and significant. It lacks a few picture features (the LED Clear Motion is missing but in our experience that’s no big loss), like all of Samsung’s TVs there’s support for the trio of voice assistants in Alexa, Google Assistant and Samung’s own Bixby.

The significant differences are in the wider stand (which also comes in white), and the number of sizes is fewer; only 43- and 50-inch sizes are available.

BU8000

Last on the block is the BU8000, the cheapest model in the current Crystal UHD line-up. It features the AirSlim design that all the Crystal UHD models feature, which makes it suitable for wall-mounting.

The design differs it that it has feet towards the edges of the screen (again, you’ll want to consider the width of the furniture this screen is placed on), and it comes with just the three HDMI inputs, one of which is placed facing out from the rear, not too helpful when it comes to wall-mounting.

We have reviewed this TV and felt it delivered good value for a 65-inch screen but that’s mitigated by a lacklustre image, sluggish smart TV interface and the fact that Samsung’s 2021 Crystal UHD sets are still available, and in some cases offer better performance.

read our review of the Samsung BU8000

Samsung Lifestyle TV 2022

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Frame 2022

Samsung continues with its lifestyle-focused Frame TV series. It functions like any other TV when switched on, but can show pieces of framed art via Art Mode. It integrates the same QLED display tech seen in the standard QLED range, so viewers will be getting a similar level of picture quality.

Serif 2022

The Serif TV is more for design purists, although it does have a 4K QLED screen. It’s won a few awards including one at the International Forum (iF) Design Awards. This TV offered a colourful picture performance, solid smarts and distinctive design that makes it really good option for interior designs who want something unique in their home. Its HDR performance is limited, and for most people The Serif won’t be the most practical TV to have around.

read our review of The Serif (2022)

Sero

QE43LS05T

One for the cool kid crowd, the Sero is a new lifestyle QLED TV with a unique feature. It can rotate between horizontal and vertical orientations like a smartphone can, so viewers can enjoy a whole range of content that are vertical in scope, as well as catering for normal, landscape content. It’s only available in 43-inch size, but comes with 60W of sound for a 4.1 channel presentation.

The Terrace

QE55LST7TA

QE65LST7TA

QE75LST7TA

The Terrace is a TV built for the outdoors. It has IP55 water and dust resistance, high HDR peak brightness of 2000 nits to nullify some of that brightness from sunlight. There’s wide viewing angle technology, useful if there’s more than one person watching and the frame is made out of metal, adding to the set’s durability.

Other include the Tizen-based Eden smarts and HDR10+ support. There’s also a HDBaseT receiver for long distance audio, video and power transmission through a single cable. Fancy a soundbar, too? Samsung has made the Terrace soundbar, which comes with water resistant features.

read our hands-on of The Terrace

Samsung TV 2021

Samsung 8K TV 2021

QN900A

The QN900A improved on the Q950TS with more detailed highlights and pitch black levels for increased contrast and 8K sharpness.

The Infinity Screen provides an even more edge-to-edge viewing experience with the built-in lean of the Q950TS gone. With a slim profile (15.4mm), the QN900A is suited for wall-mounting, and the One Connect box that incorporates the connections and funnels power, video and audio can be affixed to the back of the stand to keep it concealed.

Upscaling sub-4K content to 8K has been improved, while peak HDR brightness is very high, briefly reaching 4000 nits (less so for the 65-inch model). Tucked into its slim frame is Object Tracking Sound PRO sound system with 10 built-in speakers to track sound across the screen.

We’ve reviewed the model and said it’s arguably the “most cutting edge TV we’ve ever seen”. It’s still available but quantity appears to be low.

read our Samsung QE75QN900A review

Neo Quantum Processor 8K

Quantum Matrix Pro backlight

Ultra Wide Viewing Angle/Anti-Reflective screen

OTS Pro

HDR10, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, HLG

One Connect (attachable)

4K/120fps, ALLM, VRR, eARC

Infinity One Design/Infinity Screen

Multi View (4 screens)

Super Ultrawide GameView & Game Bar

Q-Symphony

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Samsung TV QLED 4K 2021

QN90A

The QN90A is a variation of the flagship QN95A. What’s the difference? Well, fewer sizes (no 75- or 85-inch model), the 50-inch model – like the QN94C – gets OTS Lite sound system, and the viewing angle technology is the Wide not Ultra version – expect colours and contrast to be reduced off-axis compared to the QN95A.

Neo Quantum Processor 4K

Quantum Matrix

Wide Viewing Angle/Anti-Reflection

OTS Plus (OTS Lite for 50-inch model)

HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

4K/120fps, ALLM, VRR, eARC

NeoSlim Design

Multi View (2 screens)

Super Ultrawide GameView & Game Bar

Q-Symphony

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

QN85A

This is the last of the 2021 Neo QLED branded TVs. The QN85A’s picture and sound features see a slight downgrade in specs. HDR performance is said to be less bright, while the audio system is arrayed in a more standard OTS configuration (we’re looking to confirm this).

The design of the stand differs from than the premium Neo QLED models and can accommodate a soundbar (preferably a Samsung one). It remains available in a few sizes, but like all 2021 models, availability is low and in some cases either is a second hand or refurbished model.

read our Samsung QE55QN85A review

Neo Quantum Processor 4K

Quantum Matrix

Wide Viewing Angle/Anti-Reflection

OTS

HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

4K/120fps, ALLM, VRR, eARC

NeoSlim Design

Multi View (2 screens)

Super Ultrawide GameView & Game Bar

Q-Symphony

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Samsung TV Crystal UHD 2021

AU9000

Our 2021 ‘Best affordable TV’ winner is still available in a number of sizes and at cheaper prices than before. Value and performance are the main aims here with its Crystal Processor ramping up colour reproduction over 4K UHD TVs, and there’s gaming support with its Motion Xcelerator Turbo feature and the Super UltraWide GameView and Game Bar that enables switching between 21:9 and 32:9 screen ratios.

Otherwise there are the ‘Lite’ versions of the Q-Symphony and OTS audio technologies, so this TV will rely on some digital wizardry for audio.

We’ve reviewed this model and said that it was “excellent with native 4K content, upscales 1080p stuff confidently, and has one of the best smart TV interfaces around.”

read our review of the Samsung UE50AU9000

Crystal Processor 4K

OTS Lite

HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

4K/120fps, ALLM, VRR, eARC

AirSlim Design

Multi View (2 screens)

Super Ultrawide GameView & Game Bar

Q-Symphony

AMD FreeSync

Motion Xcelerator Turbo

AU8000

This entry-level Crystal UHD TV is available in more sizes (70-, 85-inches) than the AU9000 and covers similar ground in terms audio-visual features, but loses the Turbo version of the Motion Xcelerator and Super UltraWide GameView and Game Bar, so it’s a less suitable option if you’re after a new affordable gaming TV.

Crystal Processor 4K

HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

ALLM, eARC

AirSlim Design

Q-Symphony

Motion Xcelerator

Samsung TV 4K UHD 2021

AU7100

The AU7100 is the entry-level LED LCD TV for 2021. Aside from the Tizen-based Eden smart interface, there aren’t many smart features (no built-in voice assistants, no Multi View); the visual features are rather standard (Samsung’s PurColor technology) and the audio features are the ‘Lite’ version in most cases. If you’re looking for a cheap, no-frills telly; this would be the one.