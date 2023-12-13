Samsung tipped to launch compact Galaxy Ultra model in future

Samsung is apparently planning to add another phone to its Galaxy S line in the form of a more compact Ultra model.

According to the Naver blog and tipster Revegnus, Samsung’s current production plan will remain broadly the same up to and including the Samsung Galaxy S27 range in 2027.

After that point, the suggestion seems to be that Samsung is looking to introduce a new line of compact Ultra flagship phones. Think of Apple’s approach with the iPhone 15 Pro, which carries most of the advanced features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but in a form factor that’s closer to the iPhone 15.

Intriguingly, though, the claim here seems to be that such a Samsung Galaxy S28 Pro would form part of the FE range. Samsung’s FE phones (most recently seen in the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, pictured) tend to offer late rejigs of the mainline S series with cheaper-to-produce components to bring the price down.

It’s possible we’ll be looking at a Galaxy S28 FE Pro or Ultra model, then. Whatever the name, there’s clearly a compact powerhouse-shaped gap in Samsung’s smartphone line-up.

While the Galaxy S23 does an admirable job with its third camera and top notch performance, we could certainly get on board with a small Samsung flagship phone that supplies the extra industrial design sheen, S Pen compatibility, and periscope lens of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Just to reiterate, though, it seems we won’t be seeing such a fresh Galaxy S range for several years yet. Expect the classic three-strong line-up for the Galaxy S24 family in January.