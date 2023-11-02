Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Not all Galaxy S24 models will be created equally

With the Galaxy S23 releases earlier this year, Samsung ended the confusion surrounding the chipsets it might use.

The 2023 flagships all deployed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors, and it seemed Samsung had given up the ghost on using its homegrown Exynos processors in some territories.

Especially considering those Qualcomm chips had been specially tuned for Galaxy devices as part of a new alliance between chipmaker and smartphone manufacturer.

However, it appears Samsung just can’t let the Exynos range go. According to Qualcomm itself, there will be chip variations when the Galaxy S24 drops next year.

Speaking at Qualcomm’s earnings call (via The Elec / 9to5Google), company CEO Cristiano Amon reportedly revealed Galaxy 24 and S24+ models will be available with both Exynos and Snapdragon under the hood. Qualcomm says it expects to have the majority share overall.

The CEO didn’t reveal which territories will offer which processors, but did say the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be exclusively Snapdragon-based. It’s almost certain that chip will be the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which was revealed last month.

While the 2022 Galaxy S22 range contained the Exynos 2200 chipset in some parts of the world, it’s likely Samsung would reveal a new one for next-year’s flagship, which we’re expecting to see launched in January and released in February if historical precedent is anything to go by.

Given the UK was one of the countries where Samsung deployed Exynos chips in 2022, there’s half a chance Brits could see them again for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

Would an Exynos based phone affect your purchase decision, given everything we know about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 so far? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

