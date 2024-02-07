Samsung reveals which S24 AI features are coming to older devices

Samsung UK has revealed which of the Galaxy S24 AI features will be coming to the Galaxy S23 and other older devices.

Back at Samsung’s Unpacked event in January, at which the Galaxy S24 line-up was announced, the company confirmed that some of its new AI tools would be coming to the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9. However, it didn’t get any more specific than that, other than to say that they would be arriving in the first half of 2024.

Now we have a much better idea, courtesy of the Samsung UK website (as highlighted by Redditor FragmentedChicken). The handset comparison tool confirms that four of Samsung’s neat new AI tricks will be retrofitted. These include Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, and Photo Assist.

As pointed out by Mishal Rahman on Twitter, there are a number of Samsung’s AI features that aren’t granted a mention here. These include Writing assist, Interpreter, Transcript assist and Summaries, Summarize and Translate, Generative wallpaper, Photo ambient wallpaper, and Instant Slow-Mo.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re not coming to older Samsung phones at some point, of course. They may simply not be listed here, or they may be arriving as part of a subsequent update.

We praised the Galaxy S24 Ultra for its “unique GenAI capabilities”, with features such as text advice and live translation proving genuinely useful. It’ll be good to see these tools rolling out to a much wider audience.