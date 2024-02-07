Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung reveals which S24 AI features are coming to older devices

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung UK has revealed which of the Galaxy S24 AI features will be coming to the Galaxy S23 and other older devices.

Back at Samsung’s Unpacked event in January, at which the Galaxy S24 line-up was announced, the company confirmed that some of its new AI tools would be coming to the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9. However, it didn’t get any more specific than that, other than to say that they would be arriving in the first half of 2024.

Now we have a much better idea, courtesy of the Samsung UK website (as highlighted by Redditor FragmentedChicken). The handset comparison tool confirms that four of Samsung’s neat new AI tricks will be retrofitted. These include Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, and Photo Assist.

As pointed out by Mishal Rahman on Twitter, there are a number of Samsung’s AI features that aren’t granted a mention here. These include Writing assist, Interpreter, Transcript assist and Summaries, Summarize and Translate, Generative wallpaper, Photo ambient wallpaper, and Instant Slow-Mo.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re not coming to older Samsung phones at some point, of course. They may simply not be listed here, or they may be arriving as part of a subsequent update.

We praised the Galaxy S24 Ultra for its “unique GenAI capabilities”, with features such as text advice and live translation proving genuinely useful. It’ll be good to see these tools rolling out to a much wider audience.

You might like…

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro adds 3D Motion Detection

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro adds 3D Motion Detection

David Ludlow 16 mins ago
Pixel Fold 2 spec leak hints at possible delay

Pixel Fold 2 spec leak hints at possible delay

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Honor’s Magic 6 Pro is gunning for the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s zoom crown

Honor’s Magic 6 Pro is gunning for the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s zoom crown

Lewis Painter 4 hours ago
Xiaomi 14 set to launch globally on February 25

Xiaomi 14 set to launch globally on February 25

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
The US sports streaming landscape is about to change dramatically

The US sports streaming landscape is about to change dramatically

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Madden NFL 24 to hit Game Pass in time for Super Bowl Sunday

Madden NFL 24 to hit Game Pass in time for Super Bowl Sunday

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words