Samsung thinks you’ll pay for Galaxy AI someday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S24 range is almost upon us and it’ll be Samsung fans’ first opportunity to sample the advanced on-device capabilities of Galaxy AI.

However, while users can enjoy these features as bonus when buying a Galaxy S24 handset, Samsung envisions a future where users will pay extra to access more powerful feature set.

TM Roh, the main man at Samsung Mobile, reckons the AI is something the company could monetise as it becomes more powerful.

“According to our analysis, there are various needs for mobile AI,” Roh said (via ET Telecom). “So, there will be consumers who will be satisfied with using the AI capabilities for free. Then there could also be customers who wish for even more powerful AI capabilities, and even pay for them. So, in the future decision making, we will take all these factors into consideration.”

The key Galaxy AI features of the first generation were revealed by Samsung earlier this month, including a Live Translate feature for phone calls that might make it easier to book a restaurant in another country, for instance.

There’s also a Chat Assist tool to help users perfect the perfect tone for the context, while there’s a similar translation feature coming to the messages app, that’ll automatically convert your written message into another language.

Galaxy AI will also provide AI summaries of content within the Notes app too. It’ll also organise haphazard blocks of text into neat bullet points.

Samsung also worked with Google on the new Circle to Search feature, which will make it possible to perform Google searches by circling an element of an image. Scribbling or tapping works too. This is also rolling out on Pixel phones.

