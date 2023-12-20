Samsung may stick with Galaxy S23 camera sensor for Galaxy S25

Samsung may not change up the camera sensor of its mainline Galaxy S series until the Galaxy S26, with the Galaxy S25 now tipped to follow the Galaxy S24 in adopting the Galaxy S23 component.

Prominent Samsung tipster Revegnus (aka @Tech_Reve) has been doing their thing on Twitter/X an awful lot recently, as you’d expect so close to the launch of the Galaxy S24 range. Now they’ve cast their net out further to include the Samsung smartphone class of 2025

The latest tip relates to the Galaxy S25 camera sensor, which Revegnus had previously claimed would feature a new Sony image sensor for its main camera. Now it seems those plans have changed.

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just £808 Grab the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon now for only £808! That’s 10% off its original price. Don’t miss this amazing deal to own top-notch technology at a fantastic discount. Amazon

Save 10%

£808 View Deal

We were already expecting Samsung to stick with its own Isocell GN3 sensor for both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. This is the exact same component that lies at the heart of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Now it seems Samsung is planning to stick stick with that exact same component for a third year in a row, with 2025’s Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus also set for the GN3 treatment.

We don’t quite share the tipster’s previously expressed view that Samsung’s Isocell GN3 is a “dreadful sensor”. In fact, we called the Galaxy S23’s camera set-up “fairly capable for the money”, with a main sensor that produces “well-lit, detailed shots in both well-lit and low-light environments”.

Whether we’ll feel the same about this component in 2025 is another matter entirely, of course. Presumably Samsung has other enhancements in mind, with superior processing power and AI-based enhancements likely to offer a sense of progression.