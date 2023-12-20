Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung may stick with Galaxy S23 camera sensor for Galaxy S25

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung may not change up the camera sensor of its mainline Galaxy S series until the Galaxy S26, with the Galaxy S25 now tipped to follow the Galaxy S24 in adopting the Galaxy S23 component.

Prominent Samsung tipster Revegnus (aka @Tech_Reve) has been doing their thing on Twitter/X an awful lot recently, as you’d expect so close to the launch of the Galaxy S24 range. Now they’ve cast their net out further to include the Samsung smartphone class of 2025

The latest tip relates to the Galaxy S25 camera sensor, which Revegnus had previously claimed would feature a new Sony image sensor for its main camera. Now it seems those plans have changed.

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just £808

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just £808

Grab the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon now for only £808! That’s 10% off its original price. Don’t miss this amazing deal to own top-notch technology at a fantastic discount.

  • Amazon
  • Save 10%
  • £808
View Deal

We were already expecting Samsung to stick with its own Isocell GN3 sensor for both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. This is the exact same component that lies at the heart of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Now it seems Samsung is planning to stick stick with that exact same component for a third year in a row, with 2025’s Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus also set for the GN3 treatment.

We don’t quite share the tipster’s previously expressed view that Samsung’s Isocell GN3 is a “dreadful sensor”. In fact, we called the Galaxy S23’s camera set-up “fairly capable for the money”, with a main sensor that produces “well-lit, detailed shots in both well-lit and low-light environments”.

Whether we’ll feel the same about this component in 2025 is another matter entirely, of course. Presumably Samsung has other enhancements in mind, with superior processing power and AI-based enhancements likely to offer a sense of progression.

You might like…

Intel Arrow Lake: All we know about Intel’s 15th Generation processors

Intel Arrow Lake: All we know about Intel’s 15th Generation processors

Ryan Jones 10 mins ago
Samsung adds Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldables to self-repair program

Samsung adds Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldables to self-repair program

Jon Mundy 21 mins ago
World’s lightest gaming laptop from HP leaks

World’s lightest gaming laptop from HP leaks

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Sony WF-1000XM6: Our wishlist for Sony’s next flagship true wireless

Sony WF-1000XM6: Our wishlist for Sony’s next flagship true wireless

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Apple’s next iPad Pro could feature MagSafe

Apple’s next iPad Pro could feature MagSafe

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Apple iPad 11 (2024): Everything we know so far about the affordable tablet

Apple iPad 11 (2024): Everything we know so far about the affordable tablet

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words