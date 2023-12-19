Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S24 Plus set for boost according to leaked configurations

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Final configurations for the Samsung Galaxy S24 line-up have leaked online, the Galaxy S24 Plus looks set for a bit of a boost.

Established tipster Revegnus, aka @Tech_Reve, has had a busy few weeks posting leaked details about the Galaxy S24 range to X (formerly Twitter). Their latest post appears to show some surreptitiously captured snaps of an internal database outlining the Galaxy S24 launch options, including RAM, storage, and colours.

The big change-up compared to the Galaxy S23 range is to the Galaxy S24 Plus. Next year’s model looks set to join the Galaxy S24 Ultra on 12GB of RAM, leaving the smaller Galaxy S24 alone on 8GB.

Another notable shift is with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung appears to be cutting the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s entry-level 8/256GB offering, with only two options this time: 12/512GB and 12/1TB.

Essentially, Samsung appears to be creating more clarity and differentiation among its three 2024 phones.

As for those colours, the leaked inventory appears to confirm grey, black, violet, and yellow options. The Galaxy S23 launched with four colours, with additional shades being added after launch.

With just a month until the likely Galaxy S24 launch, we’re now receiving a steady stream of leaks and rumours. The most recent tip offered the somewhat subjective opinion that the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s titanium frame would look ‘far better’ than iPhone 15 Pro.

We also heard that Samsung might be tweaking its punchy camera algorithm to be a little more realistic, which would be quite the turn up for the books if so.

