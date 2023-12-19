Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: All there is to know about the foldable right now

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is in active development behind closed doors at Samsung HQ ahead of a potential release in summer 2024 – here’s everything there is to know about it so far.

This year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a great foldable with huge improvements, particularly when it comes to the cover screen experience with a much larger 3.4-inch panel in place of the old 1.9-inch screen.

However, if rumours are anything to go by, Samsung is already working on further expanding the cover display, and as confirmed by the company itself, it’s also looking into dust resistance for the upcoming foldable. That could make the Z Flip 6 a particularly impressive foldable phone at release.

While that’s still some time away, we’ve rounded up everything there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, from release date and pricing predictions to the latest rumours and leaks.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 be released?

With the Z Flip 5 less than six months old, it’s safe to say we’re still some time away from the release of the upgraded Z Flip 6 – but we can take an educated guess on when it might drop based on previous releases.

Samsung has always preferred a summer launch for its Z Flip and Z Fold smartphones, far enough from the early-year flagship S releases not to steal their thunder.

More specifically, Samsung tends to launch the foldables in August every year, suggesting we could see the Z Flip 6 appear alongside the Z Fold 6 at an event in or around August 2024. However, we’ll update this section if we hear differently.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cost?

As with the release date, we’ve not yet heard much about the potential pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, we can see that, over the past few generations of clamshell foldable, Samsung has begun to settle on a $999/£999 price tag.

That can vary depending on storage and other options, but if Samsung decides to stay the course with the Z Flip 6, we could see it appear close to the £999/$999 mark.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumours

While we’re still a solid six months or so from seeing the release of the Z Flip 6, there are already rumours floating around online that give us a good idea of what to expect – and it sounds like a particularly interesting year for the clamshell foldable if true.

Design and screens

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will look very different from the current Z Flip 5 if rumours are anything to go by.

Samsung started its journey from a small to large cover display on the Z Flip 5, going from 1.9 inches to 3.4 inches, but it’s still not the biggest cover display around. That’d go to the 3.6-inch Razr 40 Ultra.

With that in mind, Samsung has allegedly again set its sights on expanding the cover display of the upcoming Z Flip 6. One rumour from Naver claims that the Flip 6 will have a larger cover display with thinner bezels in a bid to make it even easier to use when fully folded.

That’s not the only source of the rumour either; Ross Young, an analyst with a pretty good track record when it comes to display-related predictions, got more specific with his claims. Per Young, the Z Flip 6 will allegedly measure close to 3.9 inches, a 0.5-inch boost on the current 3.4-inch option.

Elsewhere, Samsung has confirmed that it is considering dust-proofing its foldables. It’s a feature that has yet to appear on any foldable – likely due to how the intricate parts move in its hinge system – but that could change with the Z Flip 6.

Samsung’s head of mobile, TM Roh, has stated that “we are well aware of consumer demand for dust proofing, and we are making various efforts to achieve this, but due to the nature of foldables, there are many moving parts, so dust proofing is difficult,”.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 sported the same combination of dual 12MP main and ultrawide lenses as the original Galaxy Z Flip, and that might lead you to believe that it’ll once again make an appearance on the upcoming Z Flip 6 – but you might be surprised.

That’s because, according to Dutch Samsung tech news site Galaxy Club, Samsung plans to boost the main sensor up to 50MP. While the Z Flip phones have always had serviceable cameras, they’ve never been the best, often lagging behind other futuristic-looking features of the foldables. That should hopefully begin to change with the Z Flip 6.

It’s a bigger deal than some might think as clamshell-style foldables are even more starved for space than the book-style alternative, many of which have higher res sensors including telephoto and even periscope lenses mounted onto the rear. The slim nature of clamshells means that hasn’t been possible until now.

So, while there’s more to a good photo than a simple megapixel count, it should hopefully translate to a stronger camera experience in the Z Flip 6.