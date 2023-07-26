Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 vs OnePlus Pad: Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in the market for a new Android tablet, you may have considered picking up the OnePlus Pad. Here’s how the tablet compares to the latest addition to Samsung’s S series, the Galaxy Tab S9. 

Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S9 alongside the Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 at this summer’s Unpacked. That was just a number of months after OnePlus unveiled its own tablet for the world to see. 

We’ve put together this guide to highlight the important differences between these two tablets. 

The OnePlus Pad has a 144Hz display 

Both the OnePlus Pad and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 boast impressively smooth and vibrant displays. However, the OnePlus Pad comes out on top where the refresh rate is concerned with its speedy 144Hz screen. 

That being said, the Galaxy Tab S9 isn’t slow by any means. The Tab S9 benefits from a 120Hz display and the screen is AMOLED instead of LCD, which is a display type with its own benefits when it comes to extending the tablet’s battery life. 

OnePlus Pad
OnePlus Pad

The Galaxy Tab S9 has better software support 

One of our biggest issues with the OnePlus Pad was Oxygen OS 13.1’s lack of meaningful support for tablets. We found that Oxygen OS didn’t include useful features that seemed obvious to include considering some of its accessories. 

When it comes to the OnePlus Stylo, there’s no quick note function for jotting down notes quickly and no handwriting-to-text conversion either. There isn’t even a dedicated note-taking app readily available on the tablet. 

Likewise, the onscreen keyboard doesn’t disappear when the keyboard case is connected, needlessly taking up a third of the screen as you type.

We haven’t spent enough time with the Galaxy Tab S9 to determine how seamlessly it works with apps and accessories, but One UI is a well-connected ecosystem, and we did spot a dedicated note-taking app on the tablet during our brief time with the device. 

The OnePlus Pad is significantly cheaper 

When it comes to price, the OnePlus Pad is definitely the most tempting of the two tablets at just £449 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. 

The Galaxy Tab S9, meanwhile, starts at £799 for the same amount of RAM and storage. That’s a sizable £350 price difference. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

The Galaxy Tab S9 benefits from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy 

Both the Galaxy Tab S9 and the OnePlus Pad are powered by flagship chipsets. 

Samsung has opted for Qualcomm’s custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, while the OnePlus Pad runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip that, while not quite top-end, we found offered solid performance even with extended gaming. 

The OnePlus Pad supports faster charging 

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is limited to 45W fast charging, while the OnePlus Pad is able to take advantage of up to 67W SuperVOOC charging. In both cases, you’ll need to buy a charging brick to take advantage of these speeds as there isn’t one provided in the box.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Honor Magic Vs: The big-screen foldable battle

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Honor Magic Vs: The big-screen foldable battle

Adam Speight 44 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which is better?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which is better?

Gemma Ryles 56 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Everything there is to know right now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Everything there is to know right now

Lewis Painter 57 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Everything you need to know

Lewis Painter 57 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Which foldable is best?￼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Which foldable is best?￼

Lewis Painter 57 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Which foldable is best?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Which foldable is best?

Adam Speight 57 mins ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.