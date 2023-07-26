Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which Fold wins?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Samsung’s just announced the latest Galaxy Z Fold handset, which boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

As part of its latest Unpacked event, Samsung has refreshed a ton of its mainline devices with new ones including the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. In this instance, we want to take a closer look at the latest Galaxy Z Fold and see how it compares on paper to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Keep reading to find out all the key differences and similarities between these two handsets so you can decide if the latest Fold is worth the upgrade. 

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip on the Galaxy Z Fold 5

The latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system on chip. Qualcomm claims that this chipset provides a host of upgrades over its predecessor, coming with the fastest and most advanced AI ever developed by the company. It also has a 25% improvement in GPU performance and a 35% improvement in CPU performance, which should make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 capable of intensive tasks like gaming. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the last-generation Snapdragon 8 Plus 1 chipset. We noted that this handset delivered excellent performance and that the Qualcomm chip had no trouble handling the most intensive games on high graphical settings. Both handsets will be serviceable during day-to-day tasks, but the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the one to pick if you’re after the most power. 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Different colourways on the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Both handsets come with different colour options. It’s worth noting that some colourways will only be available through certain carriers and some may only be available on the official Samsung website. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes in four colours; Grey Green, Phantom Black, Beige and Burgundy. Its successor, meanwhile, opted for more varied colourways including Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray and Blue. 

Galaxy Z Fold 5 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the lightest and thinnest Fold yet. When folded, it measures in at 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4mm, and 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm when unfolded. It weighs 253g overall. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 measures 155.1×130.1×6.3mm when folded and then 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8-14.2mm when unfolded. It weighs 10g more than its successor, at 263g. This is not a huge enough difference to be that noticeable, but it shows that the latest Z Fold has been slimmed down to give it a more streamlined and premium feel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is more expensive

Samsung has upped the price on the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5. The base version – with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM – costs £1,749, with the 512GB model costing £1,849. 

The last iteration was around £100 less, with the base Galaxy Z Fold 4 starting at £1,649 and the 5128GB version costing £1,769. We don’t know the American or European pricing, but we will be sure to update this article once Samsung releases it. 

