Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which is better?

Samsung has just announced two brand-new wearables; the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have just been unveiled and both models can be pre-ordered right now, with the devices going on sale from the 11th of August.

Until we review both of these watches in full, we can’t make any concrete claims on which wearable is better, but we wanted to take a closer look at their specs to see how they really stack up on paper.

Keep reading to find out all the things these watches have in common and all the ways they differ, so you can decide which wearable is worth your hard-earned cash.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a larger display

The Galaxy Watch 6 comes in two different sizes, 44mm and 40mm. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Watch 6 comes with a 20% larger display than its predecessor – the Galaxy Watch 5 – with a 30% thinner bezel. This should make it feel more premium compared to the previous model.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also comes with two display sizes; 43mm and 47mm. The larger screen size should make interacting with the wearable easier and more precise. It may also be better suited for those who require more visibility. Both wearables use Super AMOLED technology that should make the screens crisp and vibrant.

Up to 40 hours of battery from both devices

Samsung claims that both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can last up to 40-hours when the Always-On display is turned off, and up to 30 hours when it is turned on.

The Galaxy Watch 6 44mm model and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm come with a 425mAh battery, with the 40mm and 43mm models opting for a 300mAh battery. Until we test these wearables we can’t say how long they will last day-to-day, but it should be more than enough to last at least a day or two.

Both wearables boast different colourways

Neither smartwatch comes with an abundance of colour options, but the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic come with different colourways.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in Graphite, Silver and Gold, depending on which display size you choose. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, meanwhile, comes in Black and Silver. Thankfully, you will be able to better customise the bands you pair with the watch, which should give each wearable a lot more personality.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is more expensive

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the more expensive model of the two. The smallest BT Galaxy Watch 6 starts at £289, while the smallest BT Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at £369. In the same vein, the largest LTE Galaxy Watch 6 costs £369, with the largest LTE Galaxy Watch 6 costing £459.

We don’t have the European or American prices for these devices yet, but we will be sure to update this article once we know more.