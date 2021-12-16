Dimensity 9000 chip coming to multiple flagship phones in 2022

MediaTek’s potent Dimensity 9000 SoC is going to be used in flagship phones from four high-profile brands in 2022, it’s been revealed.

The Taiwanese chip maker launched its Dimensity 9000 chipset last month, representing its first ever genuine flagship processor. It was seen as a major challenge to Qualcomm’s supremacy.

Now the company has confirmed that four major phone manufacturers will be using this speedy chip in flagship handsets from the first quarter of next year: Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, and Vivo.

In terms of specifics, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Dimensity 9000 will make an appearance in the Redmi K50 line-up.

Interestingly, Oppo vice-president Henry Duan has announced that the Dimensity 9000 will appear in the company’s forthcoming Find X flagship. That might cause some confusion, given that Oppo had previously confirmed that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 would be powering its next flagship phone – likely the Oppo Find X4 Pro.

It’s possible that the Dimensity 9000 will power one of the lesser models in the series, maybe even the mainline Oppo Find X4 itself. This year’s China-only Oppo Find X3 was powered by the lesser Snapdragon 870, while the Oppo Find X3 Neo got the closely related Snapdragon 865.

The other possibility is that Oppo will ‘do a Samsung’ and offer a split hardware offering depending on the region. We’re hoping for the former, though early signs suggest that MediaTek has quite a competitive chip on its hands.

Both competing chips are based on the same ARM architecture and are built to the same 4nm production process, so it’ll be interesting to see how they compare.