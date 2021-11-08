 large image

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 benchmarks hint at big speed boost

Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

When it comes to Android tablets, the best ones we’ve reviewed over the past few years mostly come from Samsung – and it looks like the next addition to the Tab S line could be packing some serious power.

According to results produced by the synthetic benchmarking app Geekbench, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 898 chipset.

Like the Tab S8, this flagship 898 chipset hasn’t been announced yet though we would expect Qualcomm to make it official before the end of the year. Rumours have also suggested Xiaomi could be one of the first to use the chipset in a phone.

This was spotted by Sammobile, who reported the model number set to be used by the Tab S8 was found in the Geekbench database. As with any rumour like this, it’s best to take it with a pinch of salt until an official announcement from Samsung.

In terms of actual performance, the results from Geekbench show the device in question scored 1211 in the single-core tests and 3193 in the multi-core tests.

Samsung previously used the Snapdragon 865+ chip in the Tab S7 Plus which gave that tablet a serious amount of grunt so it’s good to see it stick with high-end hardware in the next version.

The Galaxy Tab S8 family could be large

It has also been reported that the Tab S8 family could consist of multiple models. These would include a regular model, a Plus version and an Ultra model with a whopping 14.6-inch display. Samsung currently uses a similar naming scheme for its flagship S21 line of smartphones.

It’s been a busy few days for Samsung news, with pictures leaking out that are reported to show the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. The images, leaked by Jon Prosser, show a device that looks very much like the Note series of old as they include a slot for the S Pen stylus.

It looks like we’ll have two Unpacked events to kick off 2022, one in January for the Galaxy S21 FE and another for the Galaxy S22 in February. It’s possible one of these might be used to announce the Tab S8, too.

