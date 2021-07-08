Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looks great in 360-degree renders

Yesterday, the well-connected leaker Evan Blass was treating us to 360-degree renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Now, he’s got another for a product that will likely launch around the same time: the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

There’s nothing here that will be especially new to those who have followed the progress of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but it is nonetheless pleasing to see it in multiple colours, from almost every angle rotating hypnotically.

As previously predicted, you’re looking at a device that bears more than a striking similarity to the handset it’s based on, the Samsung Galaxy S21. The main difference displayed here is that while the camera array looks the same, it’s clearly integrated as part of the back plate, rather than a separate unit as it was on the original.

A side effect of this is that you no longer get the stylish two-tone design where the camera is a different colour to the body of the phone, but that will be a small price to pay if Samsung does its usual trick of producing a handset with the same core specs at a reduced price. For reference, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 launched at £799, the Galaxy S20 FE arrived eight months later at just £599.

Assuming the company can offer a similar cut this time, it would be surprising if the S21 FE wasn’t another winner. A Geekbench listing suggests the phone will retain the top-of-the-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, backed by 8GB RAM, and Chinese certification revealed yesterday says the device will have a 120Hz screen and a slightly smaller frame than its predecessor.



Intriguingly, last month it looked like Samsung might not be releasing a S21 FE at all. A Korean news site published a now-deleted report that suggested Samsung would be cancelling the handset due to the ongoing chip shortage, and the need to funnel existing supply towards the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Whether this was duff information or something that very nearly came to pass, it appears that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is back on track. And while the handset has been tipped for release in Q4 2021, with the next Unpacked event tipped for August 11, the phone may just end up going against the rumours once again.