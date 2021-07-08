Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looks great in 360-degree renders

Alan Martin By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin

Yesterday, the well-connected leaker Evan Blass was treating us to 360-degree renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Now, he’s got another for a product that will likely launch around the same time: the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

There’s nothing here that will be especially new to those who have followed the progress of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but it is nonetheless pleasing to see it in multiple colours, from almost every angle rotating hypnotically. 

As previously predicted, you’re looking at a device that bears more than a striking similarity to the handset it’s based on, the Samsung Galaxy S21. The main difference displayed here is that while the camera array looks the same, it’s clearly integrated as part of the back plate, rather than a separate unit as it was on the original.

A side effect of this is that you no longer get the stylish two-tone design where the camera is a different colour to the body of the phone, but that will be a small price to pay if Samsung does its usual trick of producing a handset with the same core specs at a reduced price. For reference, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 launched at £799, the Galaxy S20 FE arrived eight months later at just £599. 

Assuming the company can offer a similar cut this time, it would be surprising if the S21 FE wasn’t another winner. A Geekbench listing suggests the phone will retain the top-of-the-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, backed by 8GB RAM, and Chinese certification revealed yesterday says the device will have a 120Hz screen and a slightly smaller frame than its predecessor. 

Intriguingly, last month it looked like Samsung might not be releasing a S21 FE at all. A Korean news site published a now-deleted report that suggested Samsung would be cancelling the handset due to the ongoing chip shortage, and the need to funnel existing supply towards the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s key specs confirmed via certification

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s key specs confirmed via certification

Alan Martin 23 hours ago
Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best list Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Here’s how to get Galaxy S21 features on older Samsung phones

Here’s how to get Galaxy S21 features on older Samsung phones

Best list Hannah Davies 5 months ago

Whether this was duff information or something that very nearly came to pass, it appears that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is back on track. And while the handset has been tipped for release in Q4 2021, with the next Unpacked event tipped for August 11, the phone may just end up going against the rumours once again.

Alan Martin
By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade with bylines scattered across the web. Previously Deputy Editor at Alphr, he's now a freelancer writing about phones, drones and everything in betwee…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.