Here’s how to get Galaxy S21 features on older Samsung phones

One UI 3.1 will begin rolling out on a number of Galaxy devices from today (Feb 18). Samsung’s latest big software update promises to bring Galaxy S21 features to older releases, including the Galaxy S20 and the Note 20. Here’s how to get them.

The latest update to One UI includes new camera capabilities, such as Single Take, which allows users to capture video and stills simultaneously, and improved touch autofocus and auto exposure controls to adjust the brightness with a swipe.

One UI 3.1 also takes advantage of Multi Mic Recording, meaning users can capture audio through Bluetooth devices as well as their phone.

Once you’ve captured your images, you can find them in the updated Gallery or edit out distractions with the object eraser tool.

Aside from camera updates, One UI 3.1 also comes with a handful of new smart features, including Eye Comfort Shield to automatically adjust blue light based on the time of day, and new privacy features, such as the ability to wipe your location from photos before you share them with the world.

There are also new audio features, including Auto Switch and 360 Audio, that promise to make your listening experience more immersive.

“Samsung is committed that our devices continue to deliver the up-to-date mobile experiences throughout their lifecycle”, said Samsung Electronics’ president and head of mobile communications business TM Roh.

“Following the announcement of 3-generation Android OS upgrades for select Galaxy devices, we ensure to equip our consumers with powerful new features as soon as they are available. Our One UI 3.1 update marks an important next step in that mission”.

How to get Galaxy S21 features on older Samsung phones

Phones eligible for the latest One UI update include the Galaxy S20 series, the Note 20 series, the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Flip, the S10, the Note 10, the A71, the A51, the A90, the A80, the A70, and the A50.

If your phone is on this list, all you need to do to take advantage of the new features is update your phone to One UI 3.1.

You’ll need to wait until the update hits your phone, but you can check if the update is available now by following the steps below:

Open your settings

Tap ‘Software update’ to find out if One UI 3.1 is available on your phone yet

Tap ‘Download and install’