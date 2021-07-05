When is the next Samsung Unpacked? Galaxy Watch 4, Z Fold 3 launch event tipped

Samsung could hold its next Unpacked launch event on August 11, according to reports in the company’s Korean homeland.

The hotly-anticipated livestream could feature the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Watch 4, if recent hints and reports are to be believed.

The report says we are also likely to see the Galaxy Buds 2 as well as an Active version of the Galaxy Watch 4. We’ve seen prospective renders of both the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Active in recent weeks.

Given Google and Samsung are teaming up for a new version of Wear OS, skinned by Samsung’s One UI Watch interface, it’s perhaps this device that’s most anticipated heading into the next Unpacked event

The report comes from DigitalDailyNews (via 9to5Google), which claims to have confirmed with Samsung that the next Unpacked event would take place on August 11. That would largely fit with what we’re expecting from Samsung after recent teases at MWC 2021 last week.

Samsung’s late summer Unpacked Event has traditionally involved the launch of the Galaxy Note series of smartphones. However, there are indications Samsung will cancel the range in 2021 as it shifts focus to foldable.

Given rumours the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature compatibility with the S Pen stylus, as well as the opportunity for a larger tablet-like display, the Galaxy Note range may have outstayed its necessity. The large-screened Galaxy S21 Ultra is now compatible with the S Pen too, further lessening the unique selling point for the Note series.

We’ve contacted Samsung in an attempt to confirm the date, but it’s highly unlikely the company will spill the beans more than a month prior to the expected event. Naturally, we will have extensive coverage of the Unpacked event whenever it takes place.

Are you ready to wave goodbye to the Galaxy Note range? Or is there still life in the range yet? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.