Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s key specs confirmed via certification

Alan Martin By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, once feared cancelled, has moved a step closer to becoming a commercially available product, having passed China’s TENAA certification.

As spotted by MyFixGuide, this step confirms a few things about the Galaxy S21 FE that were, until now, speculation and rumour. The phone will sport a 120Hz 6.4-inch display, run Android 11 out of the box and ship with a 4370mAh battery, the listing states. 

Notably, the listing also highlights the dimensions – although almost certainly complete with an unfortunate typo, unless Samsung really has decided to make a handset that’s just 4.5mm wide. More likely, the phone will be 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm. That would make it slightly more compact than the excellent Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which sported dimensions of 159.8 x 75.5 x 8.4mm.

The listing doesn’t mention the other key specs, but it’s widely reported that the Galaxy S21 FE will feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor as the original Galaxy S21, backed by 8GB RAM. Indeed, a Geekbench listing has these very specs, so at this point it would be a surprise if the phone shipped with anything less.

What’s more interesting about this is that as recently as last month, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was rumoured to be dead in the water – a victim of the ongoing chip shortage. 

In a now-deleted report from South Korea’s Electronic Times, it was claimed by industry insiders that the shortage of Qualcomm chips had led Samsung to halt production, with the company allegedly favouring funnelling limited silicon towards its upcoming foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 – instead. 

Samsung eventually told Bloomberg that “nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension,” and certainly this Chinese certification indicates that the company either decided to plough ahead with production after all, or that the story was completely unfounded in the first place.

A recent report suggested that the Galaxy S21 FE had been pushed back to Q4 2021, pegging it for release between October and December. That said, certification doesn’t occur until devices are nearly ready to go, so perhaps we’ll see it debut sooner after all. The next Unpacked event is tipped – though as yet unconfirmed – for August 11, so watch this space.

