Leaker shows off 360-degree view of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are likely just around the corner. And now, thanks to a series of three 360-degree videos from established leaker Evan Blass, we have a good idea of what they’ll look like in three different colours.



The animations, which we’ve embedded throughout this piece, seem to match up exactly to renders published by 91mobiles last month and show an interesting change of design. Gone is the two-tone matte and glossy finish seen on Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus, with a glossy texture applied across the entire earbud.

As the animations show, the Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in at least three colours – white, violet and green – but the interesting thing is that all three look the same when docked in their charging case, which is white no matter which you buy. It’s only when you open it up, where the lining of the case matches the colour of the buds within.

Over the weekend, MySmartPrice claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will launch next month with a price tag between €180 and €200 – which is somewhere between £154 and £172 in a direct Euro-to-Pound conversion. For reference, the original Galaxy Buds sold for £139 when they launched in 2019, while the Galaxy Buds Pro with their Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) arrived at £219.

ANC is not expected this time around, as the leaked price pretty much confirms, but improvements are said to include two microphones for improved noise reduction and stronger battery life. While a recent FCC certification points to a virtually unchanged capacity in the buds themselves (60mAh vs 58mAh), the charging case virtually doubles, going from 252mAh to 500mAh.

That could be a big improvement, as our editor Alastair Stevenson found the number of charges in the case a big source of disappointment in his original Samsung Galaxy Buds review. “With real-world use I generally got closer to 4-5 hours’ use from the Buds, which is fine,” he wrote. “But the case, which is far smaller than competing sets, managed only one and a half charges – well below that of competing products.”

Hopefully we will be able to test them soon. The rumoured August release date means we might see them debuting alongside Samsung’s upcoming foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Rumour has it that we’re looking at an Unpacked event on August 11 – a date which appeared on leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, so watch this space.