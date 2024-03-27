Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung confirms One UI 6.1 with AI rolling out this week

Jon Mundy

Samsung has confirmed that One UI 6.1 with all of its AI features is rolling out this week to select devices.

The South Korean tech giant announced that its latest AI-enhanced Android interface was coming to older phones last month, having debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S24 range.

Now the company has confirmed that the One UI 6.1 update with all its AI goodness will start rolling out from March 28.

Samsung Galaxy AI is here poster

The devices that will receive this AI-boosted update will be the Galaxy S23 series (including the S23 FE); the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables; and the Galaxy Tab S9 range.

One UI 6.1’s AI features include Circle to Search, which lets you search the web using anything on your screen as a starting point, simply by circling it. Live Translate does exactly what its name suggests, providing real time two-way voice translations through the Samsung Phone app.

Generative Edit lets you apply a bunch of powerful AI-driven editing tools to edit your photos, removing an object or rearranging the background. Chat Assist, meanwhile, will provide formatting advice on messages you type, potentially rewriting them for you on the spot.

We rate all of the Galaxy S24 phones highly, and one of the major features for each is Samsung’s big AI push. “These are exciting first steps, and Samsung remains one of few manufacturers to truly make use of generative AI at an OS level,” we said in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Trusted Reviews Logo

