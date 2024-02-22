When is OneUI 6.1 coming to Samsung phones?

Samsung has announced that One UI 6.1 is coming to older Galaxy phones. Here’s the lowdown on when it’s arriving.

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S24 range recently, it also confirmed that the biggest new feature – Galaxy AI – would be coming to older Galaxy phones.

Now the company has announced the availability of Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy devices through OneUI 6.1. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Which phones will be getting OneUI 6.1?

The OneUI 6.1 update will be coming to the entire Galaxy S23 series, as well as the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablet series.

Samsung has confirmed that this OneUI 6.1 update will start to roll out from the end of March, 2024.

The main addition to Samsung’s new Android-based interface is Galaxy AI, Samsung’s new suite of AI-driven features. This includes the ability to have your messages rewritten in a different tone, and to have your messages translated into 13 different languages through Chat Assist.

Live Translate supplies voice and text translations for your phone calls, while Interpreter supplies real time translations for live conversations – a handy holiday tool.

Circle to Search with Google lets you search for anything currently on the screen, whether text or image, simply by circling it.

There are several handy assist functions, including Note Assist, which will summarise your notes for you. Browsing Assist can summarise lengthy news articles, while Transcript Assist will transcribe meeting recordings.

You also get a bunch of powerful AI enhancements for your photos, allowing you to resize, reposition, or realign objects after a shot is taken.