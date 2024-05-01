Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon is using Prime Video viewing to recommend Audible books

Chris Smith

Amazon is testing using Prime Video viewing data to recommend audiobooks via the Audible platform it also owns.

TechCrunch reports seeing a new tab within Audible’s recommendations that is “based on what you watched recently on Prime Video.”

The feature could be useful, for example, to unearth audio versions of classic science fiction novels for people who’ve been enjoying the Dune movies via Prime Video.

The new synergy goes to show that if you use one Amazon service, your data is probably informing every single one of them, whether you’re an active user of the other platform or not.

Audible says the feature is acting on user behaviour whereby people are actively seeking out the book versions of TV shows and movies they’ve seen, which have been adapted from the original text.

For example, the TechCrunch report points out, the for two weeks after the original series Reacher arrived on Prime Video, the listening minutes for the author grew by 80% on average.

“There is a natural synergy between TV, movies, and books, and we see that clearly in how our customers engage with content on Audible,” said Audible’s chief product and analytics officer Andy Tsao.

“We are constantly innovating to deliver on what our customers want and we’re excited about the potential of this feature to help our listeners dive deeper into the stories and worlds they love in other mediums, and to discover new ones as well.”

Of course, the new drive to increase engagement on Audible other Amazon properties could also be linked to having far greater competition in the audiobooks realm. Spotify, for instance, is offering Premium subscribers 15 hours of audiobook listening per month as part of their subscription.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

