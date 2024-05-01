Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sending your iPhone in for repair will be less hassle after iOS 17.5 drops

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is preparing a new Repair State mode for iPhone, which would relieve users of turning off the Find My and Stolen Device Protection features when getting the device fixed.

The new mode has emerged within the latest iOS 17.5 beta, and was discovered within the code by 9to5Mac this week.

Apple EarPods are now just £14 on Amazon

Apple EarPods are now just £14 on Amazon

The Apple EarPods (USB-C) are a great option to have in a pickle. Save £5 on these old school wired buds right now at Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £19
  • Now £14
View Deal

To enable Repair State within iOS 17.5, users will use their Apple ID and password to let the device know it’s about to go into the Apple Store for repair. That will enable the Apple Store employee to confirm the identity of the person who owns the phone.

When enabled, users will see a notification informing them the phone is “Ready for Repair” and that the phone will be fully functional in the meantime.

That avoids the need to turn off those two safety protocols before handing over the device. Given Apple’s Stolen Device Protection mode is designed to prevent Find My being turned off for a certain period after the device has been nicked!

Because of this, as 9to5Mac points out, iPhone users have had to wait around at the Apple Store for ages before the time delay elapses. It seems that once iOS 17.5 drops to consumers in the next few weeks, that little anomaly will be wiped out.

Historically, Apple has requested users turn off the Find My capabilities, which has given some iPhone users the willies as they’re no longer able to track the whereabouts of their device. Now iPhone users will be able to keep tabs on their handset at all times while it undergoes its MOT.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Fast Charge: I can’t wait to see what Apple does with iOS 18

Fast Charge: I can’t wait to see what Apple does with iOS 18

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
‘Compelling’ iOS 18 will lift up modest iPhone 16 updates – report

‘Compelling’ iOS 18 will lift up modest iPhone 16 updates – report

Chris Smith 6 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words