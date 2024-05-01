Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra now looks a certainty

It seems almost certain at this point that Samsung will announce a Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch option in the coming months.

Last week we reported on rumours that are swirling around a potential premium model of the popular Galaxy Watch range. Now a couple of other tips have emerged suggesting that these reports are bang on the money.

For one thing, Samsung itself has spoken on the subject in its first quarter earnings statement. “For smartwatches, the MX Business will strive to meet demand for upgrades through the launch of new premium models,” it reveals.

That seems pretty unequivocal to us. Samsung is set to meet “demand for upgrades” in its smartwatch business with “new premium models”. That’s a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra if ever we saw one.

At the same time, Android Headlines (the source of that previous report) has spotted beta tests for a Galaxy Watch Ultra One UI build. This means that Samsung is actively testing out software for a new Ultra smartwatch model.

According to the website, Samsung will announce three new smartwatches at its launch event in July: the Watch 7, the Watch 7 Classic, and the Watch Ultra. There will be no Watch 7 Pro this year, apparently.

Samsung evidently wants a slice of that premium smartwatch pie after two generations of Apple Watch Ultra.

The report also suggests that a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE could be on the way, reflecting the company’s strategy with the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet.