Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra now looks a certainty

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It seems almost certain at this point that Samsung will announce a Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch option in the coming months.

Last week we reported on rumours that are swirling around a potential premium model of the popular Galaxy Watch range. Now a couple of other tips have emerged suggesting that these reports are bang on the money.

For one thing, Samsung itself has spoken on the subject in its first quarter earnings statement. “For smartwatches, the MX Business will strive to meet demand for upgrades through the launch of new premium models,” it reveals.

That seems pretty unequivocal to us. Samsung is set to meet “demand for upgrades” in its smartwatch business with “new premium models”. That’s a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra if ever we saw one.

At the same time, Android Headlines (the source of that previous report) has spotted beta tests for a Galaxy Watch Ultra One UI build. This means that Samsung is actively testing out software for a new Ultra smartwatch model.

According to the website, Samsung will announce three new smartwatches at its launch event in July: the Watch 7, the Watch 7 Classic, and the Watch Ultra. There will be no Watch 7 Pro this year, apparently.

Samsung evidently wants a slice of that premium smartwatch pie after two generations of Apple Watch Ultra.

The report also suggests that a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE could be on the way, reflecting the company’s strategy with the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet.

You might like…

Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to iPhone and iPad June 6

Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to iPhone and iPad June 6

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
iPhone alarm clock issue is the new ‘dog ate my homework’

iPhone alarm clock issue is the new ‘dog ate my homework’

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Mac browser Arc hits Windows and sends Edge to the bin

Mac browser Arc hits Windows and sends Edge to the bin

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Netflix set to ditch ad-free Basic tier altogether

Netflix set to ditch ad-free Basic tier altogether

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Kobo Clara Colour vs Kindle Paperwhite: Which e-reader should you get?

Kobo Clara Colour vs Kindle Paperwhite: Which e-reader should you get?

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Loewe will soon start making its own OLED TV displays

Loewe will soon start making its own OLED TV displays

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words