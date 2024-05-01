Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to iPhone and iPad June 6

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will arrive on high-end iPhone and iPad devices on June 6.

The French publisher has issued a blog post revealing that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will hit the App Store on June 6, which is actually four days earlier than the App Store listing suggests.

Ubisoft’s post also confirms the iOS devices that will be capable of playing this lush action adventure. As expected, it’ll be the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, plus any iPad Air and iPad Pro running on an M1 chip or later.

The publisher also promises “an intuitive, comfortable and engaging gaming experience with optimized touch controls and controller support”. There’ll also be cross-save so you can move between your iOS devices.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage represents the last of an initial batch of four major console games that were announced for an iOS conversion around the time of the iPhone 15 launch in September. Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 received fairly swift releases in the wake of the hardware event, with Death Stranding following in February.

While it’s impressive enough that all three of these modern games run on a mobile device, it’s fair to say that none have performed especially smoothly. It’ll be interesting to see if Ubisoft can optimise things any better – especially as it’s the most recently released game, having only hit console and PC in October.

It might well be a decent fit for the platform. We reviewed Assassin’s Creed Mirage at the time, and called it “a condensed and reined-in version of the series’ modern RPG model, with a smidgen of extra stealth-flavoured focus sprinkled on top.”

If you’re going to port a modern AC game to mobile, this could be the one.